The Oil and Gas Association of Ukraine calls on Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and the Ministry of Energy to correct two critical errors in the technical regulations for light oil products in order to avoid stopping the sale of diesel fuel.

"In order to avoid a collapse in the fuel market and an acute shortage of diesel fuel for consumers of all categories, the Oil and Gas Association asked the Prime Minister to immediately correct two critical mistakes made when amending the technical regulations for light oil products," the statement reads.

It is noted that on September 23, 2020, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted resolution No. 967 "On Amendments to the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers dated August 1, 2013 No. 927".

"This resolution, probably as a result of a technical error in the text of the technical regulation on the requirements for motor gasoline, diesel, marine and boiler fuel, made two critical mistakes that could provoke a collapse in the fuel market and create an acute shortage of fuel for the Armed Forces, the State Reserve and other consumers of diesel fuel," the Association says.

According to the statement, the technical regulation has removed one of the most important indicators of diesel fuel, namely, the "limiting filterability temperature" for winter and arctic diesel fuel.

The Association emphasizes that the absence of this indicator in the technical regulations will make it impossible to assess the compliance of such fuel with the requirements of the technical regulations and issue quality passports when such diesel fuel is put on the market and put into circulation.

This means that from October 16, 2021, importers and domestic manufacturers will not be able to sell winter diesel fuel, and the sale of summer diesel fuel from October 16 will be prohibited due to the end of the summer period (from April 16 to October 15).

Also, according to the statement, when making amendments to this technical regulation, a new classification of gasoline without bioethanol content - E0 was introduced.

"At the same time, in addition to describing such gasoline, it was also necessary to prescribe the order of its labeling, which was not done. As a result, gasoline E0 seems to exist (there is a description of it, requirements for physicochemical indicators, etc.), and it is not specified in technical regulations how it should be marked in quality passports," the statement reads.

It is clarified that it is impossible to stop the supply and sale of non-bioethanol gasoline, as this will create an acute shortage of it for all consumers, as a result of which the Armed Forces and the State Reserve Agency may suffer the most, since for long-term storage it is necessary to buy exclusively pure (non-bioethanol) gasoline.

"In order to prevent an acute shortage of diesel fuel and gasoline in the country, the Oil and Gas Association calls on Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine to adopt a resolution by October 15, 2021, which will correct errors in the technical regulations for light oil products," the statement summarizes.

