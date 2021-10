Tkachenko Takes Possession Of Quarter Of Shares Of Odesa Film Studio Through British Company In 2016, But Sold

Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko took possession of a quarter of the shares of the Odesa Film Studio through the British company Cinema Love LTD in 2016, but sold the shares due to a conflict of interest in 2020.

This is evidenced by the investigation of the Slidstvo.info publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On October 11, 2016, the general producer of the 1+1 TV channel, Oleksandr Tkachenko, received the rights to the British shell company Big Boom LTD as a gift. A week later, Big Boom LTD changed its name to Cinema Love LTD and acquired the Film Development Fund in Punta Crescent Limited, the company of Tetiana Taruta, the daughter of businessman Serhii Taruta. Thus, Tkachenko received a quarter of the shares of the Odesa Film Studio," the investigation says.

It is indicated that Tkachenko instructed Viacheslav Mienko, who was then deputy general director of the 1+1 TV channel on legal issues, to represent his interests in the Film Development Fund.

The investigation also notes that Mienko was a member of the supervisory board of the Odesa Film Studio, and Hanna Savchenko, partner and director of his company Smart Solutions (Mienko's Estonian company), became a member of the audit commission of the same Odesa Film Studio.

It is reported that in 2017, Andrii Osipov was appointed director of the Odesa Film Studio, who since 2016 served as the executive director of Smart Solutions, and in 2018 the developer Andrii Vavrysh became Tkachenko's partner in the Odesa Film Studio.

According to Tkachenko, precisely because of a conflict of interest, five days after his appointment as minister, on June 9, 2020, he sold his share of the Odesa Film Studio to banker Oleksandr Morozov.

However, in his income statement, the Minister of Culture did not indicate the profit from the sale of his share of the Odesa Film Studio.

"During 2020 (Tkachenko) did not receive income from the sale of shares in the British company Cinema Love," the National Agency on Corruption Prevention reported in response to an inquiry from Slidstvo.info.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June 2020, Tkachenko announced the sale of his shares in the Odesa Film Studio private joint-stock company.

