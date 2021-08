Ukrainian athlete, Verkhovna Rada Member from the Servant of the People faction Zhan Beleniuk has won a gold medal in Greco-Roman wrestling at the Olympics in Tokyo (Japan).

This is indicated in a statement on the website of the National Olympic Committee, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Hungarian Viktor Lőrincz, who lost to our wrestler in the 2019 World Championship final, did not prevent the realization of the Olympic dream of the representative of Ukraine this time. Beleniuk defeated his opponent with a score of 5:1 and became the Olympic champion," it was said.

President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, Olympic champion Serhii Bubka congratulated the wrestler and his mentor Volodymyr Shatskykh, as well as the Greco-Roman Wrestling Federation of Ukraine on the conquest of the Olympic summit and wished to continue successfully the glorious sports traditions in the future.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian Mykhailo Romanchuk won a silver medal in the 1500m freestyle swim at the Olympics in Tokyo (Japan).

