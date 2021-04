The Perspektiva stock exchange has included securities of eight foreign issuers in the stock exchange list.

The exchange has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, from April 15, uncertified registered shares of foreign issuers have been included in the stock exchange list: Facebook Inc (code 3835815), Tesla, Inc. (3677166), Netflix Inc. (2790864), Visa, Inc. (4233619), Microsoft Corporation (600413485), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (711524), Apple Inc. (94-2404110) and United States Department of the Treasury uncertified registered bonds (RA999999).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada intends to introduce VAT payments for Facebook, Netflix and Google.

In February, 286 Members of Parliament voted for the adoption in the first reading of the bill No. 4184.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources