Chinese Ambassador to Guinea Huang Wei addresses the media at the international airport in Conakry, Guinea. Photo provided by the Chinese Embassy to Guinea.

A batch of China-donated COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Conakry, capital of Guinea.

A batch of China-donated COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Conakry, capital of Guinea. Guinean Minister of Foreign Affairs Ibrahima Khalil Kaba, Guinean Minister of Health Remy Lamah and Chinese Ambassador to Guinea Huang Wei attended the handover ceremony held at the airport, informs The Xinhua News Fgency.

Kaba expressed his heartfelt thanks to the Chinese government and people in his speech. He said that after Guinea raised its demand for vaccines to China, the Chinese side responded quickly and actively and offered help as soon as possible.

"I believe that with the support of China, Guinea will surely overcome the epidemic", - said Kaba.

Huang Wei said that the COVID-19 epidemic is still spreading, and vaccines are an effective "weapon" for mankind to overcome the epidemic.

"Although the current global supply of vaccines is tight and China is facing huge demand for vaccination, China is doing everything to promote the availability and affordability of vaccines for developing countries", - said Huang.

"Guinea is one of the first countries to receive vaccine assistance from China. It is China's latest concrete measure to actively implement the declaration of vaccines as a global public product, which can help Guinean people to overcome the epidemic as soon as possible", - said Huang.

"It is also another vivid interpretation of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Guinea", - said Huang.

Guinea has so far reported a total of 16,154 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 91 deaths, and 15,033 cured cases.

