Sinovac Biotech (the People's Republic of China) is requesting suspension of the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines to Ukraine.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from Kseniya Kvitka, a communications adviser of the Medical Procurements Of Ukraine state-run enterprise.

According to Kvitka, the Health Ministry had not answered the Chinese company's letter yet.

She also noted that Medical Procurements Of Ukraine does not have any information regarding submitting documents for registration of the Chinese vaccine against the Covid-19.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Health Ministry is expecting delivery of the Covid-19 vaccines produced by Sinovac Biotech in February.

In compliance with the contract Ukraine had signed with Sinovac Biotech says that the vaccine's efficacy must be at least 70%.

On December 30, the Health Ministry agreed with Sinovac Biotech on the procurement of 1.913 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

On February 9, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 3,409 over February 8 to 1,253,055, and the number of deaths increased by 163 over February 8 to 23,934; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 28.4%, and the number of new lethal cases rose 28.3%.

According to the report, as of the morning of February 10, a total of 1,253,055 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 23,934 fatal cases, and 1,092,376 people had recovered.

On February 9, 3,409 new cases of the disease were recorded, 163 people died, and 7,768 people recovered.

Therefore, as of February 9, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those who recovered (7,768 vs. 3,409).

As of the morning of February 10, the overall number of those who are staying ill with the Covid-19 (without those recovered and died) made 144,513, up 2.3% over February 9.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (130,864), Odesa region (82,744), and Kharkiv region (79,591).

