The Verkhovna Rada established the Bureau of Economic Security.

A total of 242 MPs voted for the adoption of bill No. 3087-d, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The explanatory note specifies that at the moment the law enforcement function in the field of economic violations of business is performed by the tax police, the Security Service and the National Police.

At the same time, statistics indicate insufficient effective work, first of all, of the tax police in the investigation of economic crimes, and the creation of a single state body responsible for combating economic crimes and avoiding duplication of relevant functions in various law enforcement agencies is also one of the requirements of the memorandum on economic and financial policy.

The bill was developed with the aim of eliminating the tax police, optimizing the structure and number of bodies fighting crimes in the economic sphere, eliminating duplication of their functions and creating the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) in order to prevent, detect, suppress, investigate and solve criminal offenses classified by law to their jurisdiction.

The bill defines the BES as the central body of executive power, which is entrusted with the tasks of countering offenses that infringe on the functioning of the state's economy, whose activities are coordinated by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The bill defines the goals, principles, legal and organizational foundations for the establishment and activities of the BES.

The document defines the tasks and powers of the bureau, control over its activities, legal status, duties and responsibilities of its employees, the basis for its cooperation with state bodies, enterprises, institutions and organizations, competent authorities of other states and international organizations, legal entities and individuals, and lays the foundations for law enforcement activity managed by analytics.

It is stipulated that the director of the bureau is appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers on the proposal of the Prime Minister at the proposal of the commission for the competition for five years.

Three persons from the National Security and Defense Council, two from the parliament and three from the Cabinet of Ministers are delegated to the composition of the competition commission.

The Competition Commission submits three candidates from among the participants in the competition for consideration by the Prime Minister, who submits one candidate for appointment by the Cabinet of Ministers, and the Cabinet of Ministers, within 10 days from the date of the announcement of the results, appoints the director of the BES.

The director is also dismissed by the Cabinet of Ministers.

An ex officio director of the Bureau is granted access to state secrets of all levels of secrecy after an checking and taking a written commitment to preserve the state secrets.

The director of the bureau annually, no later than March 1, reports to the parliament and the Cabinet of Ministers on the activities of the BES for the previous calendar year.

The project also provides for the creation of a division of detectives-analysts within the bureau and setting the maximum number of employees in the bureau up to 4,000 people.

Bureau employees will be civil servants with special ranks, as well as employees who will work under an employment contract.

It is proposed to establish the official salary of the BES employees with special ranks in the amount of at least 20 subsistence minimum for able-bodied persons.

The project also proposes to create an external control unit within the bureau.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada again refused to appoint the acting Minister of Energy Yurii Vitrenko to the post of First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Energy.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources