National Commission for Securities and Stock Market has allowed circulation of shares of Facebook, Tesla, Netflix, Microsoft Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices and Visa.

This follows from the data provided by the commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with the provision on access of securities of foreign issuers in Ukraine, the decision is taken by the commission under an application of a foreign issuer or the central securities depositary as for all the securities from the respective issue of the issuer.

Securities of a foreign issuer are allowed for circulation in the territory of Ukraine at stock exchanges and beyond them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March 2019, the Securities Commission allowed circulation in Ukraine of shares of the Apple Inc. (the United States) and U.S. treasuries with the maturity date of January 30, 2023.

