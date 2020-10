Another crisis records from COVID-19 in the US, - media

The coronavirus pandemic renews tragic anti-records not only in Ukraine, but also in most countries of the world. In particular, for the first time in the United States in the third decade of October, an average of more than 70,000 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded per day over the 7-day period ending last Tuesday, according to washingtonpost.com.

A disturbing record that comes as the number of hospitalizations climbs toward its midsummer peak, and the death rate creeps upward.

The disease is rapidly spreading nearly everywhere in the country, but our Health desk reported that some of the worst hit regions still resist wearing masks.

"In your grocery stores and in your restaurants and frankly, even in your hotels, this is the least use of masks that we have seen in retail establishments of any place we have been", - the White House's coronavirus task force coordinator, Deborah Birx, told reporters after touring North Dakota, which has the highest COVID-19 death rate in the United States.

Meanwhile, a non-peer-reviewed analysis of cases in Tennessee by Vanderbilt University found that regions without mask mandates also have the highest rates of hospitalization for COVID-19.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources