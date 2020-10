Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 563 Persons To 35,450 On October 27, Number Of Deaths Up

On October 27, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 563 over October 26 to 35,450, and the number of deaths rose by 15 to 721.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, on October 27, the number of coronavirus-infected people included 296 women aged 18-96; 19 girls aged 2-17; 228 men aged 18-96; and 20 boys aged 2-17.

Besides, the overall number of newly-infected people included 14 medical workers.

A total of 52 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized and the rest are staying in self-isolation.

On October 27, 221 people recovered, and since the start of the epidemic, the number has made 12,146.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Desnianskyi district – 129, Dniprovskyi district – 84, and Solomiyanskyi district – 80.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 26, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 525 over October 25 to 34,887, and the number of deaths rose by seven to 706.

On October 27, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 7,474 over October 26 to 363,075, and the number of deaths rose by 165 over October 26 to 6,755; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 11.9%, and the number of new lethal cases increased by 31%.

According to the report, as at the morning of October 28, there were 363,075 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 6,755 lethal cases; besides, 148,642 people had recovered.

During the day, 7,474 new cases of the disease were recorded, 3,306 people recovered, 165 people died.

Therefore, on October 27, the indicator of newly-infected people was higher than the number of those, who recovered (7,474 vs 3,306).

As at the morning of October 27, the number of the active sick (less those, who have recovered and died) was 207,678, up 2% day over day.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (35,540), Kharkiv region (34,441), and Lviv region (28,484).

