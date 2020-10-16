Presidential Office For Reducing Number Of MPs Due To Decentralization

The Office of the President believes that the reduction in the number of Members of Parliament to 300 is justified in the context of decentralization.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the President's website.

"Ukraine has undergone a profound reform of decentralization. This means that both more powers were transferred to the localities and significantly more financial opportunities for their implementation. Accordingly, after the balance between central and local authorities was changed, there was a need for a greater concentration of professionalism at the national level. The usual for us the number of MPs of Ukraine is too large... 300 is an absolutely justified number of MPs, taking into account the new administrative-territorial structure of the country," the statement reads.

The Office believes that due to the reduction in the number of mandates, competition for them will increase, this will positively affect the quality of representation of the interests of voters and the parliament will become more professional.

The Office recalled that in August 2019, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in order to fulfill his election program, initiated a bill on amendments to the Constitution, which provides for a decrease in the number of MPs to 300.

The document received a positive opinion of the Constitutional Court and was adopted in the first reading.

At the same time, the Office admits that it will not be possible to accept it as a whole only by the forces of the Servant of the People faction, since at least 300 votes are needed.

According to the Office, the poll of citizens, including on this issue, on October 25, should finally convince politicians to support this initiative.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy said that on the day of local elections, October 25, he will ask voters five questions in order to do what they decide: is it worth introducing life imprisonment for corruption on an especially large scale; is it worth introducing a free economic zone in Donbas; is it worth reducing the parliament to 300 MPs; is it worth legalizing medical cannabis to reduce pain in critically ill patients; is it worth raising the issue of fulfilling the obligations under the Budapest Memorandum at the international level?

The Office of the President has confirmed that the poll will have no legal consequences.

