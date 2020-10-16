October 25 Poll Announced By Zelenskyy Will Be Conducted By Public Organization And Patrons Will Pay – MP Kravchuk

October 25 Poll Announced By Zelenskyy Will Be Conducted By Public Organization And Patrons Will Pay – MP Krav

Yevheniya Kravchuk, deputy chairperson of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, said that the poll announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on October 25 will be conducted by one of the public organizations and patrons will pay for it.

She said this on the air of Hromadske Radio, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I think that in the near future this public organization will be officially announced. It will be some kind of public organization that will deal with this together with sociologists," she said.

According to Kravchuk, at the same time, an option is being considered to conduct an exit poll in parallel precisely based on the answers of people according to the poll, so that it can be made public immediately and verified with the official results.

Besides, the MP stressed that the poll will be funded by patrons.

“There are many philanthropists, caring people, these are not such large funds that will or have already allocated for such a process (conducting a poll). The initiator of this poll bears political responsibility for this... The funds will be of Ukrainian origin,” she said.

Kravchuk also stressed that the poll will be legally enshrined, and either the MPs or the President will submit a corresponding bill.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy said that on the day of local elections, October 25, he will ask voters at polling stations five questions in order to do as they decide.

