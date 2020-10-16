subscribe to newsletter
28.05 28.5
32.85 33.45
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • October 25 Poll Announced By Zelenskyy Will Be Conducted By Public Organization And Patrons Will Pay – MP Kravchuk
16 October 2020, Friday, 17:49 10
Politics 2020-10-16T22:45:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
October 25 Poll Announced By Zelenskyy Will Be Conducted By Public Organization And Patrons Will Pay – MP Krav

October 25 Poll Announced By Zelenskyy Will Be Conducted By Public Organization And Patrons Will Pay – MP Kravchuk

Даша Зубкова
President, poll, public organizations, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Servant of the People, October 25 poll, patrons

Yevheniya Kravchuk, deputy chairperson of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, said that the poll announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on October 25 will be conducted by one of the public organizations and patrons will pay for it.

She said this on the air of Hromadske Radio, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I think that in the near future this public organization will be officially announced. It will be some kind of public organization that will deal with this together with sociologists," she said.

According to Kravchuk, at the same time, an option is being considered to conduct an exit poll in parallel precisely based on the answers of people according to the poll, so that it can be made public immediately and verified with the official results.

Besides, the MP stressed that the poll will be funded by patrons.

“There are many philanthropists, caring people, these are not such large funds that will or have already allocated for such a process (conducting a poll). The initiator of this poll bears political responsibility for this... The funds will be of Ukrainian origin,” she said.

Kravchuk also stressed that the poll will be legally enshrined, and either the MPs or the President will submit a corresponding bill.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy said that on the day of local elections, October 25, he will ask voters at polling stations five questions in order to do as they decide.

Больше новостей о: President poll public organizations Volodymyr Zelenskyy Servant of the People October 25 poll patrons

Servant Of The People Party’s Event At Shevchenko ...
Zelenskyy Announces Remaining 3 Questions Of Octob...
Zelenskyy Appoints Communities Development Deputy ...
Zelenskyy To Deliver Annual Address To Rada On Oct...
Health Ministry Classifies Slovenia As "Red Zone" For Spread Of COVID-19, UAE And Brazil As "Green"
Ukraine Does Not Meet Criteria For Unimpeded Movement Of Its Citizens In EU Countries
News
Presidential Office For Reducing Number Of MPs Due To Decentralization 17:53
October 25 Poll Announced By Zelenskyy Will Be Conducted By Public Organization And Patrons Will Pay – MP Kravchuk 17:49
Ukraine Does Not Meet Criteria For Unimpeded Movement Of Its Citizens In EU Countries 17:46
2 Million Ukrainians Need Medical Marijuana – Presidential Office 17:44
Health Ministry Classifies Slovenia As "Red Zone" For Spread Of COVID-19, UAE And Brazil As "Green" 17:36
more news
Sytnyk Has Different Laws for Me Versus Kluyev and Klimenko, – Bakhmatyuk 16:58
Kyiv Will Start Heating Season On October 16 - Klitschko 14:08
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Growth, Down 9.5% To 5,062 On October 14, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 31.8% To 73 13:55
2 New Checkpoints Planned To Open In Luhansk Region In November – Presidential Office 14:18
Russia Decides To Withdraw From Consultations With Netherlands And Australia On Downing Of Flight MH17 In Donbas 18:37
more news
Zelenskyy Announces Remaining 3 Questions Of October 25 Poll 13:34
Health Ministry Classifies Slovenia As "Red Zone" For Spread Of COVID-19, UAE And Brazil As "Green" 17:36
2 Million Ukrainians Need Medical Marijuana – Presidential Office 17:44
Ukraine Does Not Meet Criteria For Unimpeded Movement Of Its Citizens In EU Countries 17:46
October 25 Poll Announced By Zelenskyy Will Be Conducted By Public Organization And Patrons Will Pay – MP Kravchuk 17:49
more news
Presidential Office For Reducing Number Of MPs Due To Decentralization
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok