Ukraine Does Not Meet Criteria For Unimpeded Movement Of Its Citizens In EU Countries

Ukraine does not meet the criteria for the unimpeded movement of its citizens in the countries of the European Union.

Deputy Minister of Health and Senior Medical Officer Viktor Liashko announced this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the EU has identified three criteria for classifying a country in the "green", "yellow", "red" and "gray zones".

The first criterion is the number of PCR tests per 100,000 population in 7 days, which must be at least 300.

All countries that do not reach this figure fall into the "gray" zone.

"Today in Ukraine, the national testing coverage rate is 120 per 100,000 population," Liashko commented.

The second criterion is the proportion of positive test results, which should be no more than 4%.

“Today we have an indicator of positive tests - 18%,” the deputy minister said.

The third indicator is the incidence rate per 100,000 of the population, which for the countries of the "green zone" should not exceed 25 people per 100,000 of the population.

“For Ukraine, unfortunately, this figure is unattainable today and is 179 per 100,000 of the population,” Liashko stressed.

He also said that the EU countries set restrictions for the countries of the "yellow", "red" and "gray zones" independently.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the list of countries to which Ukrainian tourists can enter has expanded from the beginning of September by 6 to 58.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources