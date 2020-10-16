Health Ministry Classifies Slovenia As "Red Zone" For Spread Of COVID-19, UAE And Brazil As "Green"

As of October 16, the Ministry of Health classified Slovenia as a "red zone" country for the spread of the coronavirus disease COVID-19, and the United Arab Emirates and Brazil as "green" one.

The ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In total, 44 countries are referred to the "red zone", including 15 states for which there is no data on the spread of coronavirus infection.

In particular, Armenia, Slovenia, Ireland, the United Kingdom, USA, Bahamas, Montenegro, open for Ukrainian tourists, as well as Spain, France, the Czech Republic, Israel, Moldova, closed for Ukrainian tourists, are referred to the countries of the "red zone".

The countries of the "green zone" include Albania, Bulgaria, Serbia, North Macedonia, Iraq, Iran, Turkey, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Seychelles, Comoros, Maldives, Kenya, Mexico, open for Ukrainian tourists, as well as closed for Ukrainian tourists Russia, Italy, Canada, Georgia, Poland, China, Germany, Cyprus and Tunisia.

In Ukraine, the incidence rate for the last 14 days per 100,000 population is 176.5.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine does not meet the criteria for the unhindered movement of its citizens in the countries of the European Union.

