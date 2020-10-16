subscribe to newsletter
28.05 28.5
32.85 33.45
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Health Ministry Classifies Slovenia As "Red Zone" For Spread Of COVID-19, UAE And Brazil As "Green"
16 October 2020, Friday, 17:36 18
Politics 2020-10-17T01:15:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Health Ministry Classifies Slovenia As "Red Zone" For Spread Of COVID-19, UAE And Brazil As "Green"

Health Ministry Classifies Slovenia As "Red Zone" For Spread Of COVID-19, UAE And Brazil As "Green"

Даша Зубкова
Health Ministry, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, red zone, green zone

As of October 16, the Ministry of Health classified Slovenia as a "red zone" country for the spread of the coronavirus disease COVID-19, and the United Arab Emirates and Brazil as "green" one.

The ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In total, 44 countries are referred to the "red zone", including 15 states for which there is no data on the spread of coronavirus infection.

In particular, Armenia, Slovenia, Ireland, the United Kingdom, USA, Bahamas, Montenegro, open for Ukrainian tourists, as well as Spain, France, the Czech Republic, Israel, Moldova, closed for Ukrainian tourists, are referred to the countries of the "red zone".

The countries of the "green zone" include Albania, Bulgaria, Serbia, North Macedonia, Iraq, Iran, Turkey, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Seychelles, Comoros, Maldives, Kenya, Mexico, open for Ukrainian tourists, as well as closed for Ukrainian tourists Russia, Italy, Canada, Georgia, Poland, China, Germany, Cyprus and Tunisia.

In Ukraine, the incidence rate for the last 14 days per 100,000 population is 176.5.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine does not meet the criteria for the unhindered movement of its citizens in the countries of the European Union.

Больше новостей о: Health Ministry Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 red zone green zone

Health Ministry Not Concealing Statistics On Numbe...
Public Transport, SECs And Kindergartens Will Cont...
Cabinet Bans School Attendance In Regions Classifi...
Among Priority Groups Of Population For Vaccinatio...
Health Ministry Classifies Slovenia As "Red Zone" For Spread Of COVID-19, UAE And Brazil As "Green"
Ukraine Does Not Meet Criteria For Unimpeded Movement Of Its Citizens In EU Countries
News
Presidential Office For Reducing Number Of MPs Due To Decentralization 17:53
October 25 Poll Announced By Zelenskyy Will Be Conducted By Public Organization And Patrons Will Pay – MP Kravchuk 17:49
Ukraine Does Not Meet Criteria For Unimpeded Movement Of Its Citizens In EU Countries 17:46
2 Million Ukrainians Need Medical Marijuana – Presidential Office 17:44
Health Ministry Classifies Slovenia As "Red Zone" For Spread Of COVID-19, UAE And Brazil As "Green" 17:36
more news
Sytnyk Has Different Laws for Me Versus Kluyev and Klimenko, – Bakhmatyuk 16:58
Kyiv Will Start Heating Season On October 16 - Klitschko 14:08
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Growth, Down 9.5% To 5,062 On October 14, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 31.8% To 73 13:55
2 New Checkpoints Planned To Open In Luhansk Region In November – Presidential Office 14:18
Russia Decides To Withdraw From Consultations With Netherlands And Australia On Downing Of Flight MH17 In Donbas 18:37
more news
Zelenskyy Announces Remaining 3 Questions Of October 25 Poll 13:34
Health Ministry Classifies Slovenia As "Red Zone" For Spread Of COVID-19, UAE And Brazil As "Green" 17:36
2 Million Ukrainians Need Medical Marijuana – Presidential Office 17:44
Ukraine Does Not Meet Criteria For Unimpeded Movement Of Its Citizens In EU Countries 17:46
October 25 Poll Announced By Zelenskyy Will Be Conducted By Public Organization And Patrons Will Pay – MP Kravchuk 17:49
more news
Presidential Office For Reducing Number Of MPs Due To Decentralization
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok