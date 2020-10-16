Among Priority Groups Of Population For Vaccination Against Coronavirus Are Employees Of SESU And Teachers - Deputy Health Minister Liashko

Among Priority Groups Of Population For Vaccination Against Coronavirus Are Employees Of SESU And Teachers - D

Deputy Minister of Health – Senior Medical Officer Viktor Liashko spoke about the population groups that are prioritized for vaccination against coronavirus, in particular, naming teachers and employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU).

He announced this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Priority groups are workers with a high risk of infection in health care facilities; workers responding to emergencies (for example, the State Emergency Service); people with serious comorbidities; older people living in closed groups; teachers and school workers; people with concomitant diseases of moderate severity. After that, there are older people and people living in shelters for the homeless," Liashko said.

According to him, several tranches of the vaccine to Ukraine are envisaged after the completion of its development.

The first batch should provide vaccination for 3% of the population, the rest of the parties - to bring the share to 20% of the total population.

Liashko noted that through the COVAX mechanism, Ukraine will be able to receive vaccines from the AstraZeneca and Novovaks companies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers proposes the Verkhovna Rada provide for the allocation of UAH 2.6 billion for the procurement of vaccine against COVID-19 in the draft state budget for 2021.

