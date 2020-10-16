subscribe to newsletter
28.05 28.5
32.85 33.45
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Among Priority Groups Of Population For Vaccination Against Coronavirus Are Employees Of SESU And Teachers - Deputy Health Minister Liashko
16 October 2020, Friday, 13:36 21
Politics 2020-10-17T00:30:08+03:00
Ukrainian news
Among Priority Groups Of Population For Vaccination Against Coronavirus Are Employees Of SESU And Teachers - D

Among Priority Groups Of Population For Vaccination Against Coronavirus Are Employees Of SESU And Teachers - Deputy Health Minister Liashko

Даша Зубкова
teachers, SESU, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Viktor Liashko, anti coronavirus vaccine, coronavirus vaccine, vaccination

Deputy Minister of Health – Senior Medical Officer Viktor Liashko spoke about the population groups that are prioritized for vaccination against coronavirus, in particular, naming teachers and employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU).

He announced this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Priority groups are workers with a high risk of infection in health care facilities; workers responding to emergencies (for example, the State Emergency Service); people with serious comorbidities; older people living in closed groups; teachers and school workers; people with concomitant diseases of moderate severity. After that, there are older people and people living in shelters for the homeless," Liashko said.

According to him, several tranches of the vaccine to Ukraine are envisaged after the completion of its development.

The first batch should provide vaccination for 3% of the population, the rest of the parties - to bring the share to 20% of the total population.

Liashko noted that through the COVAX mechanism, Ukraine will be able to receive vaccines from the AstraZeneca and Novovaks companies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers proposes the Verkhovna Rada provide for the allocation of UAH 2.6 billion for the procurement of vaccine against COVID-19 in the draft state budget for 2021.

Больше новостей о: teachers SESU Coronavirus COVID-19 Viktor Liashko anti coronavirus vaccine coronavirus vaccine vaccination

Level Of Epidemical Danger Can Be Revised In 13 Re...
Public Transport, SECs And Kindergartens Will Cont...
Vasylkiv And Boryspil District Of Kyiv Region Rest...
Health Ministry’s Budget Request Provides For Allo...
Health Ministry Classifies Slovenia As "Red Zone" For Spread Of COVID-19, UAE And Brazil As "Green"
Ukraine Does Not Meet Criteria For Unimpeded Movement Of Its Citizens In EU Countries
News
Presidential Office For Reducing Number Of MPs Due To Decentralization 17:53
October 25 Poll Announced By Zelenskyy Will Be Conducted By Public Organization And Patrons Will Pay – MP Kravchuk 17:49
Ukraine Does Not Meet Criteria For Unimpeded Movement Of Its Citizens In EU Countries 17:46
2 Million Ukrainians Need Medical Marijuana – Presidential Office 17:44
Health Ministry Classifies Slovenia As "Red Zone" For Spread Of COVID-19, UAE And Brazil As "Green" 17:36
more news
Sytnyk Has Different Laws for Me Versus Kluyev and Klimenko, – Bakhmatyuk 16:58
Kyiv Will Start Heating Season On October 16 - Klitschko 14:08
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Growth, Down 9.5% To 5,062 On October 14, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 31.8% To 73 13:55
2 New Checkpoints Planned To Open In Luhansk Region In November – Presidential Office 14:18
Russia Decides To Withdraw From Consultations With Netherlands And Australia On Downing Of Flight MH17 In Donbas 18:37
more news
Zelenskyy Announces Remaining 3 Questions Of October 25 Poll 13:34
Health Ministry Classifies Slovenia As "Red Zone" For Spread Of COVID-19, UAE And Brazil As "Green" 17:36
2 Million Ukrainians Need Medical Marijuana – Presidential Office 17:44
Ukraine Does Not Meet Criteria For Unimpeded Movement Of Its Citizens In EU Countries 17:46
October 25 Poll Announced By Zelenskyy Will Be Conducted By Public Organization And Patrons Will Pay – MP Kravchuk 17:49
more news
Presidential Office For Reducing Number Of MPs Due To Decentralization
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok