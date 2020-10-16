subscribe to newsletter
28.05 28.5
32.85 33.45
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Zelenskyy Announces Remaining 3 Questions Of October 25 Poll
16 October 2020, Friday, 13:34 18
Politics 2020-10-16T22:00:07+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Announces Remaining 3 Questions Of October 25 Poll

Zelenskyy Announces Remaining 3 Questions Of October 25 Poll

Даша Зубкова
elections, President, poll, local elections, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, October 25 poll

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the remaining three questions out of five that are planned to be asked in the poll on the day of local elections, October 25.

He announced this in a video message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Question number three: is it necessary to reduce the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to 300 MPs? The fourth question: do you support the legalization of medical cannabis in Ukraine to reduce the pain of seriously ill patients?” he said.

The fifth question concerns the Budapest Memorandum.

“In 1994, the Budapest Memorandum was signed, within the framework of which the United States, United Kingdom and Russia provided unconditional security guarantees for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, and Ukraine pledged to get rid of nuclear weapons. Does Ukraine, from which part of its territory has been annexed, need to raise the question today at the international level: either all the signatories of the memorandum fulfill their obligations, or no one," Zelenskyy said.

The first two questions were announced by the President earlier: is it worth introducing a life sentence for corruption on an especially large scale and is it worth introducing a free economic zone in Donbas.

Zelenskyy also urged to leave in comments on the official pages in social networks questions that should be included in the next polls.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Office of the President earlier confirmed that the poll would not have legal consequences.

Больше новостей о: elections President poll local elections Volodymyr Zelenskyy October 25 poll

October 25 Poll Announced By Zelenskyy Will Be Con...
Zelenskyy Appoints Communities Development Deputy ...
Second Question In October 25 Poll Announced By Ze...
Poll Announced By Zelenskyy Will Not Have Question...
Health Ministry Classifies Slovenia As "Red Zone" For Spread Of COVID-19, UAE And Brazil As "Green"
Ukraine Does Not Meet Criteria For Unimpeded Movement Of Its Citizens In EU Countries
News
Presidential Office For Reducing Number Of MPs Due To Decentralization 17:53
October 25 Poll Announced By Zelenskyy Will Be Conducted By Public Organization And Patrons Will Pay – MP Kravchuk 17:49
Ukraine Does Not Meet Criteria For Unimpeded Movement Of Its Citizens In EU Countries 17:46
2 Million Ukrainians Need Medical Marijuana – Presidential Office 17:44
Health Ministry Classifies Slovenia As "Red Zone" For Spread Of COVID-19, UAE And Brazil As "Green" 17:36
more news
Sytnyk Has Different Laws for Me Versus Kluyev and Klimenko, – Bakhmatyuk 16:58
Kyiv Will Start Heating Season On October 16 - Klitschko 14:08
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Growth, Down 9.5% To 5,062 On October 14, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 31.8% To 73 13:55
2 New Checkpoints Planned To Open In Luhansk Region In November – Presidential Office 14:18
Russia Decides To Withdraw From Consultations With Netherlands And Australia On Downing Of Flight MH17 In Donbas 18:37
more news
Zelenskyy Announces Remaining 3 Questions Of October 25 Poll 13:34
Health Ministry Classifies Slovenia As "Red Zone" For Spread Of COVID-19, UAE And Brazil As "Green" 17:36
2 Million Ukrainians Need Medical Marijuana – Presidential Office 17:44
Ukraine Does Not Meet Criteria For Unimpeded Movement Of Its Citizens In EU Countries 17:46
October 25 Poll Announced By Zelenskyy Will Be Conducted By Public Organization And Patrons Will Pay – MP Kravchuk 17:49
more news
Presidential Office For Reducing Number Of MPs Due To Decentralization
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok