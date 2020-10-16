Zelenskyy Announces Remaining 3 Questions Of October 25 Poll

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the remaining three questions out of five that are planned to be asked in the poll on the day of local elections, October 25.

He announced this in a video message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Question number three: is it necessary to reduce the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to 300 MPs? The fourth question: do you support the legalization of medical cannabis in Ukraine to reduce the pain of seriously ill patients?” he said.

The fifth question concerns the Budapest Memorandum.

“In 1994, the Budapest Memorandum was signed, within the framework of which the United States, United Kingdom and Russia provided unconditional security guarantees for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, and Ukraine pledged to get rid of nuclear weapons. Does Ukraine, from which part of its territory has been annexed, need to raise the question today at the international level: either all the signatories of the memorandum fulfill their obligations, or no one," Zelenskyy said.

The first two questions were announced by the President earlier: is it worth introducing a life sentence for corruption on an especially large scale and is it worth introducing a free economic zone in Donbas.

Zelenskyy also urged to leave in comments on the official pages in social networks questions that should be included in the next polls.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Office of the President earlier confirmed that the poll would not have legal consequences.

