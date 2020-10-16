Public Transport, SECs And Kindergartens Will Continue To Work In Ivano-Frankivsk Despite City's Classification As "Red Zone"

Public Transport, SECs And Kindergartens Will Continue To Work In Ivano-Frankivsk Despite City's Classificatio

In Ivano-Frankivsk, which since October 19 is included in the "red zone" of epidemic danger, public transport, shopping and entertainment centers (SECs) and kindergartens will continue to work.

Mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk Ruslan Martsynkiv announced this in his video message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We got into the “red zone” from Monday. But the government and the state commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergencies took into account the proposals of the mayors and made it possible for preschool institutions to work. Public transport will work as usual. There are no requirements for special transportation, there are only requirements: sitting places and appropriate protective masks in transport. Besides, shopping and entertainment centers will work as usual," Martsynkiv said.

He also said that the trains will run as usual.

The restrictions will apply exclusively to mass events.

The ban will apply to participation in mass events of more than 20 people.

He also added that he is waiting for proposals on the work of schools from teachers and parents.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Poltava, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Chernivtsi and Chernihiv are included in the "red zone", Sumy has remained in it, and Kyiv - in the "orange" zone from October 19.

