Vasylkiv And Boryspil District Of Kyiv Region Restricting Trade Due To Falling Into "Red Zone"

The town of Vasylkiv and Boryspil district of Kyiv region are restricting trade from October 19 due to falling into the "red zone".

The Kyiv Regional State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On the territory of the town of Vasylkiv and Boryspil district, it is prohibited: ...the reception of visitors by business entities that carry out activities in the field of trade and consumer services for the population, except for: trade in food, fuel, hygiene products, medicines and medical products, veterinary drugs, pet food, pesticides and agrochemicals, seeds and planting material," the statement reads.

At the same time, trade and provision of catering services with targeted delivery of orders are allowed.

In these territories it is also prohibited: visiting educational institutions, except for special schools, educational and rehabilitation centers; reception of visitors by cultural institutions (except for "auto concerts"), cinemas (except for "autocinemas") and other entertainment establishments.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, following a meeting of the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies on October 15, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Poltava, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Chernivtsi and Chernihiv were included in the "red zone" of epidemic danger, Sumy remained in the same zone , and Kyiv has remained in the "orange" zone from October 19.

The town of Vasylkiv and Boryspil district of Kyiv region also got into the "red zone".

