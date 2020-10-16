Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 455 To 29,412 On October 15, Number Of Deaths Up 22 To 557 – Klitschko

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 455 To 29,412 On October 15, Number Of Deaths Up 22 To 5

On October 15, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 455 over October 14 to 29,412, and the number of deaths rose by 22 to 557.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, on October 15, the number of coronavirus-infected people included 261 women aged 18-94; 15 girls aged 2-16; 163 men aged 18-87; and 16 boys aged 2-17.

Besides, the overall number of newly-infected people included 17 medical workers.

On October 15, a total of 82 persons were hospitalized in the capital's hospitals, the rest are being treated at home under the supervision of doctors.

A total of 189 residents of the city of Kyiv recovered on October 15.

Since the start of the epidemic, the number has made 10,475.

The largest number of cases was registered in Obolonskyi district – 88, Darnytskyi district – 64, and Podilskyi district - 52.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 14, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 445 over October 13 to 28,957, and the number of deaths rose by 17 to 535.

On October 15, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 5,992 over October 14 to 287,231, and the number of deaths rose by 106 over October 14 to 5,408; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 18.4%, and the number of new lethal cases increased by 45.2%.

According to the report, as at the morning of October 16, there were 287,231 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 5,408 lethal cases; besides, 121,919 people had recovered.

During the day, 5,992 new cases of the disease were recorded, 2,269 people recovered, 106 people died.

Therefore, on October 15, the indicator of newly-infected people was higher than the number of those, who recovered (5,992 vs 2,269).

As at the morning of October 16, the number of the active sick (less those, who have recovered and died) was 159,904, up 2.3% day over day.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (29,412), Kharkiv region (27,457), and Lviv region (24,171).

