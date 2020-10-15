Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 445 To 28,957 On October 14, Number Of Deaths Up 17 To 535 – Klitschko

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 445 To 28,957 On October 14, Number Of Deaths Up 17 To 5

On October 14, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 445 over October 13 to 28,957, and the number of deaths rose by 17 to 535.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, on October 14, the number of coronavirus-infected people included 252 women aged 18-89; 18 girls aged 4-17; 159 men aged 18-92; and 16 boys aged 2-17.

Besides, the overall number of newly-infected people included 16 medical workers.

On October 14, a total of 56 persons were hospitalized in the capital's hospitals, the rest are being treated at home under the supervision of doctors.

A total of 57 residents of the city of Kyiv recovered on October 14.

Since the start of the epidemic, the number has made 10,286.

The largest number of cases was registered in Desnianskyi district – 106, Solomianskyi district – 67, and Obolonskyi district - 52.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 13, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 422 over October 12 to 28,512, and the number of deaths rose by a record high of 21 to 518.

On October 14, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 5,062 over October 13 to 281,239, and the number of deaths rose by 73 over October 13 to 5,302; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 9.5%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 31.8%.

According to the report, as at the morning of October 15, there were 281,239 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 5,302 lethal cases; besides, 119,650 people had recovered.

During the day, 5,062 new cases of the disease were recorded, 951 people recovered, 73 people died.

Therefore, on October 14, the indicator of newly-infected people was higher than the number of those, who recovered (5,062 vs 951).

As at the morning of October 15, the number of the active sick (less those, who have recovered and died) was 156,287, up 2.7% day over day.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (28,957), Kharkiv region (26,913), and Lviv region (23,806).

