subscribe to newsletter
28.05 28.5
32.95 33.56
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 445 To 28,957 On October 14, Number Of Deaths Up 17 To 535 – Klitschko
15 October 2020, Thursday, 18:51 9
Events 2020-10-15T22:30:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 445 To 28,957 On October 14, Number Of Deaths Up 17 To 5

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 445 To 28,957 On October 14, Number Of Deaths Up 17 To 535 – Klitschko

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, coronavirus case, death from coronavirus, adaptive quarantine.

On October 14, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 445 over October 13 to 28,957, and the number of deaths rose by 17 to 535.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, on October 14, the number of coronavirus-infected people included 252 women aged 18-89; 18 girls aged 4-17; 159 men aged 18-92; and 16 boys aged 2-17.

Besides, the overall number of newly-infected people included 16 medical workers.

On October 14, a total of 56 persons were hospitalized in the capital's hospitals, the rest are being treated at home under the supervision of doctors.

A total of 57 residents of the city of Kyiv recovered on October 14.

Since the start of the epidemic, the number has made 10,286.

The largest number of cases was registered in Desnianskyi district – 106, Solomianskyi district – 67, and Obolonskyi district - 52.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 13, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 422 over October 12 to 28,512, and the number of deaths rose by a record high of 21 to 518.

On October 14, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 5,062 over October 13 to 281,239, and the number of deaths rose by 73 over October 13 to 5,302; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 9.5%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 31.8%.

According to the report, as at the morning of October 15, there were 281,239 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 5,302 lethal cases; besides, 119,650 people had recovered.

During the day, 5,062 new cases of the disease were recorded, 951 people recovered, 73 people died.

Therefore, on October 14, the indicator of newly-infected people was higher than the number of those, who recovered (5,062 vs 951).

As at the morning of October 15, the number of the active sick (less those, who have recovered and died) was 156,287, up 2.7% day over day.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (28,957), Kharkiv region (26,913), and Lviv region (23,806).

Больше новостей о: Kyiv Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 coronavirus case death from coronavirus adaptive quarantine.

Kyiv Will Start Heating Season On October 16 - Kli...
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Growth, D...
Cabinet Bans Mass Events With Participation Of Mor...
Number Of New Covid-19 After 3-Day Decline, Up 16....
Zelenskyy To Deliver Annual Address To Rada On October 20
Zelenskyy Appoints Communities Development Deputy Minister Kovalenko Chernihiv Governor
News
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 445 To 28,957 On October 14, Number Of Deaths Up 17 To 535 – Klitschko 18:51
HCPJ Dismisses Supreme Court Judges Shypulina And Zhuravel 18:48
Zelenskyy Appoints Communities Development Deputy Minister Kovalenko Chernihiv Governor 18:45
Zelenskyy To Deliver Annual Address To Rada On October 20 18:41
Russia Decides To Withdraw From Consultations With Netherlands And Australia On Downing Of Flight MH17 In Donbas 18:37
more news
Sytnyk Has Different Laws for Me Versus Kluyev and Klimenko, – Bakhmatyuk 16:58
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Growth, Down 9.5% To 5,062 On October 14, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 31.8% To 73 13:55
Kyiv Will Start Heating Season On October 16 - Klitschko 14:08
Second Question In October 25 Poll Announced By Zelenskyy Concerns Free Economic Zone In Donbas 14:14
Constitution Bans Referendum On Tax Issues 14:12
more news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Growth, Down 9.5% To 5,062 On October 14, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 31.8% To 73 13:55
Kyiv Will Start Heating Season On October 16 - Klitschko 14:08
Constitution Bans Referendum On Tax Issues 14:12
Second Question In October 25 Poll Announced By Zelenskyy Concerns Free Economic Zone In Donbas 14:14
2 New Checkpoints Planned To Open In Luhansk Region In November – Presidential Office 14:18
more news
Russia Decides To Withdraw From Consultations With Netherlands And Australia On Downing Of Flight MH17 In Donbas
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok