Zelenskyy Appoints Communities Development Deputy Minister Kovalenko Chernihiv Governor

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Hanna Kovalenko as the head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration.

He announced this during a working visit to Chernihiv region, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kovalenko is 29 years old.

In the 2019 parliamentary election, she was elected a Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People party.

From September 2019 to April 2020, she worked as the Deputy Head of the President's Office.

Since April, she has become the Deputy Minister for the Development of Communities and Territories.

Before entering the parliament, Kovalenko was an advisor to former Minister of Information Policy Yurii Stets and Defense Ministers Mykhailo Koval, Valerii Heletii, Stepan Poltorak.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 31, 2019, Zelenskyy appointed Andrii Prokopenko as the governor of Chernihiv, and in September 2020 he resigned, motivating his decision by the lack of influence on personnel policy and the formation of candidates for the regional council.

Local elections will be held in Ukraine on October 25.

