subscribe to newsletter
28.05 28.5
32.85 33.45
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Zelenskyy To Deliver Annual Address To Rada On October 20
15 October 2020, Thursday, 18:41 10
Politics 2020-10-15T23:15:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy To Deliver Annual Address To Rada On October 20

Zelenskyy To Deliver Annual Address To Rada On October 20

Даша Зубкова
Rada, Verkhovna Rada, President, annual address, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver his annual address to the parliament on October 20.

The press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver the traditional annual address to the parliament, in which he will outline the strategic directions of the country's development, on October 20," the press service announced this in a statement in response to an information request from Ukrainian News Agency.

According to the law, the president's annual address to the parliament delivered by March 31 under normal circumstances.

The Office of the President of Ukraine acknowledged that the text of Zelenskyy’s address to the parliament had not yet been prepared as of the date specified by the law.

According to the Office of the President of Ukraine, the date of delivery of the annual address to the parliament will depend on the situation in Ukraine, including the situation involving the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The parliament intended to hold an extraordinary plenary session on October 20 to adopt the first reading of the draft state budget for 2021.

According to the Member of Parliament Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos faction), the parliament will hear Zelenskyy’s annual address instead of voting on the draft state budget on October 20.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, local elections will be held in Ukraine on October 25.

Zelenskyy has also announced that a nationwide poll on five issues will be held that day, although the poll will not be legally binding.

Больше новостей о: Rada Verkhovna Rada President annual address Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy Appoints Communities Development Deputy ...
Second Question In October 25 Poll Announced By Ze...
Draft State Budget For 2021 Contains No Fund To Fi...
Rada Regulates E-Trade Of Medicines
Zelenskyy To Deliver Annual Address To Rada On October 20
Zelenskyy Appoints Communities Development Deputy Minister Kovalenko Chernihiv Governor
News
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 445 To 28,957 On October 14, Number Of Deaths Up 17 To 535 – Klitschko 18:51
HCPJ Dismisses Supreme Court Judges Shypulina And Zhuravel 18:48
Zelenskyy Appoints Communities Development Deputy Minister Kovalenko Chernihiv Governor 18:45
Zelenskyy To Deliver Annual Address To Rada On October 20 18:41
Russia Decides To Withdraw From Consultations With Netherlands And Australia On Downing Of Flight MH17 In Donbas 18:37
more news
Sytnyk Has Different Laws for Me Versus Kluyev and Klimenko, – Bakhmatyuk 16:58
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Growth, Down 9.5% To 5,062 On October 14, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 31.8% To 73 13:55
Kyiv Will Start Heating Season On October 16 - Klitschko 14:08
Second Question In October 25 Poll Announced By Zelenskyy Concerns Free Economic Zone In Donbas 14:14
Constitution Bans Referendum On Tax Issues 14:12
more news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Growth, Down 9.5% To 5,062 On October 14, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 31.8% To 73 13:55
Kyiv Will Start Heating Season On October 16 - Klitschko 14:08
Constitution Bans Referendum On Tax Issues 14:12
Second Question In October 25 Poll Announced By Zelenskyy Concerns Free Economic Zone In Donbas 14:14
2 New Checkpoints Planned To Open In Luhansk Region In November – Presidential Office 14:18
more news
Russia Decides To Withdraw From Consultations With Netherlands And Australia On Downing Of Flight MH17 In Donbas
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok