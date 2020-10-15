Zelenskyy To Deliver Annual Address To Rada On October 20

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver his annual address to the parliament on October 20.

The press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver the traditional annual address to the parliament, in which he will outline the strategic directions of the country's development, on October 20," the press service announced this in a statement in response to an information request from Ukrainian News Agency.

According to the law, the president's annual address to the parliament delivered by March 31 under normal circumstances.

The Office of the President of Ukraine acknowledged that the text of Zelenskyy’s address to the parliament had not yet been prepared as of the date specified by the law.

According to the Office of the President of Ukraine, the date of delivery of the annual address to the parliament will depend on the situation in Ukraine, including the situation involving the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The parliament intended to hold an extraordinary plenary session on October 20 to adopt the first reading of the draft state budget for 2021.

According to the Member of Parliament Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos faction), the parliament will hear Zelenskyy’s annual address instead of voting on the draft state budget on October 20.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, local elections will be held in Ukraine on October 25.

Zelenskyy has also announced that a nationwide poll on five issues will be held that day, although the poll will not be legally binding.

