2 New Checkpoints Planned To Open In Luhansk Region In November – Presidential Office

Two new checkpoints of entry-exit are scheduled to open in November on the territory controlled and not controlled by the authorities in Luhansk region.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the Presidential website.

"A regular meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) took place in the mode of videoconference with the participation of the delegations of Ukraine and the Russian Federation and with the moderation of the OSCE. (OSCE coordinator in the humanitarian group) Toni Frisch stated the readiness of the parties to simultaneously open two new checkpoints in Luhansk region in the first decade of November implementation of the agreements of the Normandy Four summit in Paris in December 2019," the statement reads.

According to the Office of the President, in the TCG subgroup on security, the OSCE representative noted that political issues should be at the center of its work.

He also drew attention to the need for an updated mine clearance plan, which is especially important in connection with the approach of winter.

The Ukrainian delegation in the socio-economic group again raised the issue of the possibility of forming a group of experts under the auspices of the IAEA to monitor the storage of radioactive materials in the temporarily occupied part of Donbas.

"Toni Frisch, when discussing the issue of the mutual release of the detained persons, said that the Ukrainian side handed over a list of four categories of such persons. No information was provided from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine," the statement reads.

Following the meeting, the Office noted positive shifts in the continuation of demining at three sites in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 30, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the first deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG Vitold Fokin.

