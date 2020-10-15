subscribe to newsletter
28.05 28.5
32.85 33.45
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Second Question In October 25 Poll Announced By Zelenskyy Concerns Free Economic Zone In Donbas
15 October 2020, Thursday, 14:14 14
Politics 2020-10-15T14:15:50+03:00
Ukrainian news
Second Question In October 25 Poll Announced By Zelenskyy Concerns Free Economic Zone In Donbas

Second Question In October 25 Poll Announced By Zelenskyy Concerns Free Economic Zone In Donbas

Даша Зубкова
Donbas, President, poll, local elections, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The second question on the poll announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the day of local elections, October 25, concerns the free economic zone in Donbas.

He announced this in a video message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Question number two: do you support the creation of a free economic zone in Donbas,” he said.

In total, within the framework of the "poll" it is planned to ask the Ukrainians five questions.

The first of them is whether it is necessary to introduce life imprisonment for corruption on an especially large scale.

The rest of the President has not yet announced, having planned to disclose one question every day.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Office of the President had previously assured that the October 25 poll announced by Zelenskyy would not ask questions about the special status of Donbas or the supply of water to Crimea annexed by Russia.

Больше новостей о: Donbas President poll local elections Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy To Deliver Annual Address To Rada On October 20
Zelenskyy Appoints Communities Development Deputy Minister Kovalenko Chernihiv Governor
News
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 445 To 28,957 On October 14, Number Of Deaths Up 17 To 535 – Klitschko 18:51
HCPJ Dismisses Supreme Court Judges Shypulina And Zhuravel 18:48
Zelenskyy Appoints Communities Development Deputy Minister Kovalenko Chernihiv Governor 18:45
Zelenskyy To Deliver Annual Address To Rada On October 20 18:41
Russia Decides To Withdraw From Consultations With Netherlands And Australia On Downing Of Flight MH17 In Donbas 18:37
more news
Sytnyk Has Different Laws for Me Versus Kluyev and Klimenko, – Bakhmatyuk 16:58
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Growth, Down 9.5% To 5,062 On October 14, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 31.8% To 73 13:55
Kyiv Will Start Heating Season On October 16 - Klitschko 14:08
Second Question In October 25 Poll Announced By Zelenskyy Concerns Free Economic Zone In Donbas 14:14
Constitution Bans Referendum On Tax Issues 14:12
more news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Growth, Down 9.5% To 5,062 On October 14, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 31.8% To 73 13:55
Kyiv Will Start Heating Season On October 16 - Klitschko 14:08
Constitution Bans Referendum On Tax Issues 14:12
Second Question In October 25 Poll Announced By Zelenskyy Concerns Free Economic Zone In Donbas 14:14
2 New Checkpoints Planned To Open In Luhansk Region In November – Presidential Office 14:18
more news
Russia Decides To Withdraw From Consultations With Netherlands And Australia On Downing Of Flight MH17 In Donbas
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok