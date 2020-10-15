Constitution Bans Referendum On Tax Issues

Article 74 of the Constitution of Ukraine prohibits the conduct of referendums on tax issues.

This is stated in the Basic Law, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A referendum is not allowed on bills on taxes, budget and amnesty," Article 74 reads.

On Tuesday, October 13, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that on the day of local elections, October 25, he would ask voters at polling stations five questions in order to do as they decide, but did not immediately explain what exactly it was about.

On Wednesday, October 14, Zelenskyy named the first of the questions: is it necessary to introduce life sentences for corruption on an especially large scale.

On Thursday, he named the second question: do you support the creation of a free economic zone in Donbas.

Free economic zone (FEZ) provides for the establishment of tax or customs privileges for national or foreign entrepreneurs in order to enhance the socio-economic development of the region, industry or state as a whole.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Presidential Office previously confirmed that the poll announced by Zelenskyy at polling stations on the day of local elections, October 25, will not have legal consequences.

Olha Aivazovska, board chairperson of the Opora civic network, believes that the very first question from Zelenskyy's announced poll indicates that the poll is part of a populist campaign to mobilize Ukrainians to vote on October 25.

