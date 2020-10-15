subscribe to newsletter
28.05 28.5
32.85 33.45
˟
15 October 2020, Thursday, 14:12 12
Politics 2020-10-15T23:30:07+03:00
Ukrainian news
Constitution Bans Referendum On Tax Issues

Constitution Bans Referendum On Tax Issues

Даша Зубкова
President, tax, referendum, Constitution, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, tax issues

Article 74 of the Constitution of Ukraine prohibits the conduct of referendums on tax issues.

This is stated in the Basic Law, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A referendum is not allowed on bills on taxes, budget and amnesty," Article 74 reads.

On Tuesday, October 13, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that on the day of local elections, October 25, he would ask voters at polling stations five questions in order to do as they decide, but did not immediately explain what exactly it was about.

On Wednesday, October 14, Zelenskyy named the first of the questions: is it necessary to introduce life sentences for corruption on an especially large scale.

On Thursday, he named the second question: do you support the creation of a free economic zone in Donbas.

Free economic zone (FEZ) provides for the establishment of tax or customs privileges for national or foreign entrepreneurs in order to enhance the socio-economic development of the region, industry or state as a whole.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Presidential Office previously confirmed that the poll announced by Zelenskyy at polling stations on the day of local elections, October 25, will not have legal consequences.

Olha Aivazovska, board chairperson of the Opora civic network, believes that the very first question from Zelenskyy's announced poll indicates that the poll is part of a populist campaign to mobilize Ukrainians to vote on October 25.

Больше новостей о: President tax referendum Constitution Volodymyr Zelenskyy tax issues

Rada To Reduce Number Of MPs From 450 To 300 And I...
Zelenskyy Proposes Rada Allow Nationwide Referendu...
Tax Arrears Of Ukrnafta Made UAH 15.4 Billion As A...
Zelenskyy Appoints Communities Development Deputy ...
Zelenskyy To Deliver Annual Address To Rada On October 20
Zelenskyy Appoints Communities Development Deputy Minister Kovalenko Chernihiv Governor
News
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 445 To 28,957 On October 14, Number Of Deaths Up 17 To 535 – Klitschko 18:51
HCPJ Dismisses Supreme Court Judges Shypulina And Zhuravel 18:48
Zelenskyy Appoints Communities Development Deputy Minister Kovalenko Chernihiv Governor 18:45
Zelenskyy To Deliver Annual Address To Rada On October 20 18:41
Russia Decides To Withdraw From Consultations With Netherlands And Australia On Downing Of Flight MH17 In Donbas 18:37
more news
Sytnyk Has Different Laws for Me Versus Kluyev and Klimenko, – Bakhmatyuk 16:58
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Growth, Down 9.5% To 5,062 On October 14, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 31.8% To 73 13:55
Kyiv Will Start Heating Season On October 16 - Klitschko 14:08
Second Question In October 25 Poll Announced By Zelenskyy Concerns Free Economic Zone In Donbas 14:14
Constitution Bans Referendum On Tax Issues 14:12
more news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Growth, Down 9.5% To 5,062 On October 14, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 31.8% To 73 13:55
Kyiv Will Start Heating Season On October 16 - Klitschko 14:08
Constitution Bans Referendum On Tax Issues 14:12
Second Question In October 25 Poll Announced By Zelenskyy Concerns Free Economic Zone In Donbas 14:14
2 New Checkpoints Planned To Open In Luhansk Region In November – Presidential Office 14:18
more news
Russia Decides To Withdraw From Consultations With Netherlands And Australia On Downing Of Flight MH17 In Donbas
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok