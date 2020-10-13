subscribe to newsletter
13 October 2020, Tuesday, 18:32
Poll Announced By Zelenskyy Will Not Have Questions About Special Status Of Donbas Or About Water To Crimea – Presidential Office

Даша Зубкова
Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of President Andrii Yermak, assures that at the poll announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the day of local elections, October 25, there will be no questions about the special status of Donbas or the supply of water to Crimea annexed by Russia.

He announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Nobody intends to bring speculative topics to the public - "water to Crimea, special statuses of certain regions", etc. Why? Because first it is necessary to build the correct procedures. To learn to trust your society. To get away from compromising evidence for a situational goal. And then discuss something big and global,” he wrote.

According to him, the transition to the referendum and its legal consequences is planned after the Ukrainians get used to the polls.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Zelenskyy stated earlier that on the day of local elections, October 25, he would ask voters at polling stations five questions in order to do as they decide, but did not explain what it was about.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) does not have information about the poll of voters announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the day of local elections, October 25, and is not involved in organizing and conducting it.

The board chairperson of the Opora civic network, Olha Aivazovska, states that the poll announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the day of local elections, October 25, cannot be legally conducted in polling stations, and if held outside, it will have no legal consequences.

Later, the Office of the President confirms that the poll of voters at polling stations announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the day of local elections, October 25, will have no legal consequences.

At the same time, the Office did not explain anything about who exactly will conduct the poll and calculate the result, at whose expense this will happen, what the sample will be and what questions will be asked.

Stanytsia Luhanska Checkpoint Stops Passing People Through Contact Line On October 15-31 Due To Spread Of Coronavirus
