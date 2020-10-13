Cabinet Bans Holding Of Non-International Sports Events With Spectators

The Cabinet of Ministers has banned holding of sports events with spectators, with the exception of international competitions and matches.

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a corresponding resolution at a meeting on Tuesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It is offered on the territory of all regions, without exception, where the "green", "yellow" and "orange" hazard levels are established, all sports events are held without spectators, except for international competitions and matches that can be held with spectators by separate agreement with the Ministry of Health," said the Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov, presenting the document.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early October, Kyiv agreed with the proposal of the Ukrainian Football Association to hold international matches under the auspices of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) with partial involvement of fans, up to 30% of the stadium capacity.

Kyivskyi Metropoliten, the municipal utility that operates the Kyiv subway, has extended the Kyiv subway’s operation by one hour during the night of October 13-14 because of a UEFA Nations League football match between the national teams of Ukraine and Spain at the Olimpiiskyi National Sports Complex.

