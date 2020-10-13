subscribe to newsletter
28.05 28.45
32.95 33.56
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Cabinet Bans Holding Of Non-International Sports Events With Spectators
13 October 2020, Tuesday, 18:29 10
Politics 2020-10-14T01:30:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Cabinet Bans Holding Of Non-International Sports Events With Spectators

Cabinet Bans Holding Of Non-International Sports Events With Spectators

Даша Зубкова
Cabinet, Cabinet of Ministers, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, adaptive quarantine., sports events, spectators

The Cabinet of Ministers has banned holding of sports events with spectators, with the exception of international competitions and matches.

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a corresponding resolution at a meeting on Tuesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It is offered on the territory of all regions, without exception, where the "green", "yellow" and "orange" hazard levels are established, all sports events are held without spectators, except for international competitions and matches that can be held with spectators by separate agreement with the Ministry of Health," said the Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov, presenting the document.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early October, Kyiv agreed with the proposal of the Ukrainian Football Association to hold international matches under the auspices of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) with partial involvement of fans, up to 30% of the stadium capacity.

Kyivskyi Metropoliten, the municipal utility that operates the Kyiv subway, has extended the Kyiv subway’s operation by one hour during the night of October 13-14 because of a UEFA Nations League football match between the national teams of Ukraine and Spain at the Olimpiiskyi National Sports Complex.

Больше новостей о: Cabinet Cabinet of Ministers Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 adaptive quarantine. sports events spectators

Cabinet Bans Restaurants Work From 10 PM To 7 AM
Cabinet Extends Adaptive Quarantine Until 2021
Stanytsia Luhanska Checkpoint Stops Passing People...
Number Of New Covid-19 After 3-Day Decline, Up 16....
Cabinet Extends Adaptive Quarantine Until 2021
Cabinet Bans Restaurants Work From 10 PM To 7 AM
News
Cabinet Bans Mass Events With Participation Of More Than 50 People In "Green Zone", More Than 30 In "Yellow", 20 In "Orange" 18:37
IMF Improves Forecast For 2020 GDP Decline In Ukraine From 8.2% To 7.2% 18:34
Poll Announced By Zelenskyy Will Not Have Questions About Special Status Of Donbas Or About Water To Crimea – Presidential Office 18:32
Cabinet Bans Holding Of Non-International Sports Events With Spectators 18:29
Stanytsia Luhanska Checkpoint Stops Passing People Through Contact Line On October 15-31 Due To Spread Of Coronavirus 18:28
more news
Sumy Limits Boarding Of Passengers On Public Transport And Visits To Educational Institutions Due To Being Classified As "Red Zone" 13:46
Poroshenko's Health Improves, He Discharged From Hospital - Press Service 17:47
Zelenskyy Promises To Dismiss Venediktova In Absence Of Results Of Her Work Until 2021 13:48
Blocking Of Russian Applications On Google And Apple Platforms Could Prevent Other Applications From Working – InAU Board Member Tulyev 17:39
Poland Ready To Join Crimean Platform 17:41
more news
Blocking Of Russian Applications On Google And Apple Platforms Could Prevent Other Applications From Working – InAU Board Member Tulyev 17:39
Poland Ready To Join Crimean Platform 17:41
Ukraine To Open Consulate General In Wroclaw In 2021 17:44
Poroshenko's Health Improves, He Discharged From Hospital - Press Service 17:47
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 210 To 11,308, Number Of Deaths Up 4 To 237 On October 11 17:55
more news
Stanytsia Luhanska Checkpoint Stops Passing People Through Contact Line On October 15-31 Due To Spread Of Coronavirus
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok