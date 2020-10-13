subscribe to newsletter
  Cabinet Bans Restaurants Work From 10 PM To 7 AM
13 October 2020, Tuesday
Cabinet Bans Restaurants Work From 10 PM To 7 AM

Даша Зубкова
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the work of restaurants and other catering establishments from 10:00 p.m. to 07:00 a.m.

The corresponding decision was made during an extraordinary meeting of the government on Tuesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It is proposed to impose restrictions on the operation of restaurants and other establishments, no later than 10 p.m., even at the "green" level," Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

He noted that the work of such business entities will be prohibited from 10:00 p.m. to 07:00 a.m.

However, the restriction does not concern work for targeted delivery and take-out orders.

Also, the State Food Safety and Consumer Protection Service was instructed to strengthen state control over the implementation of sanitary legislation and anti-epidemic measures by business entities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Oleksii Tiurin, the owner of the Mamamia restaurant chain, notes that the Kyiv City State Administration's decision to ban the work of cafes and restaurants after 10:00 p.m. did not affect the work of the chain's restaurants.

At the same time, Olha Nasonova, director of Restaurant Consulting, forecasted a sharp drop in revenue or loss of business for 70% of restaurateurs in Kyiv due to work restrictions.

The ban on the work of restaurants from 10:00 p.m. to 07:00 a.m. in Kyiv was in effect from July 1 to 6.

