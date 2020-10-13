subscribe to newsletter
28.05 28.45
32.95 33.56
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Foreign Ministry Against Possible Closure Of Borders During Second Wave Of Coronavirus
13 October 2020, Tuesday, 12:57 41
Politics 2020-10-14T01:30:08+03:00
Ukrainian news
Foreign Ministry Against Possible Closure Of Borders During Second Wave Of Coronavirus

Foreign Ministry Against Possible Closure Of Borders During Second Wave Of Coronavirus

Даша Зубкова
border, Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, Kuleba, Coronavirus, COVID-19, second wave, second wave of coronavirus, border closure

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba opposes a possible re-closure of borders during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

He announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Personally, if this issue appears on the agenda, I will oppose the introduction of a ban on entry to foreigners and against the idea of ​​urging Ukrainians to return home en masse," he said.

Kuleba added that the Foreign Ministry has already fulfilled its function of facilitating the return of Ukrainians home at the beginning of the pandemic.

"It was an unprecedented operation. A new reality has come. Everyone who wanted to return has already returned," he said.

The minister believes that at the first wave, society was ready for tough restrictions, but now it no longer has such a readiness.

“It is no longer possible to act in the same way as governments acted at the beginning of the pandemic. Then there were many incomprehensible and many questions. Now it is necessary to think about the consequences of the complete closure of countries for the economy,” he stressed.

According to him, international partners adhere to the same position.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the list of countries to which Ukrainian tourists can enter has expanded from the beginning of October by six to 58.

The European Union began to gradually open its borders on July 1, but they still remain closed for Ukraine.

Больше новостей о: border Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Kuleba Coronavirus COVID-19 second wave second wave of coronavirus border closure

NATO Enhanced Opportunities Partner Status Grants ...
Kuleba Sees No Reason To Sever Diplomatic Relation...
Police Investigating Road Accident Involving Child...
Ban On Entry Of Foreigners Into Ukraine No Longer ...
Cabinet Extends Adaptive Quarantine Until 2021
Cabinet Bans Restaurants Work From 10 PM To 7 AM
News
Cabinet Bans Mass Events With Participation Of More Than 50 People In "Green Zone", More Than 30 In "Yellow", 20 In "Orange" 18:37
IMF Improves Forecast For 2020 GDP Decline In Ukraine From 8.2% To 7.2% 18:34
Poll Announced By Zelenskyy Will Not Have Questions About Special Status Of Donbas Or About Water To Crimea – Presidential Office 18:32
Cabinet Bans Holding Of Non-International Sports Events With Spectators 18:29
Stanytsia Luhanska Checkpoint Stops Passing People Through Contact Line On October 15-31 Due To Spread Of Coronavirus 18:28
more news
Sumy Limits Boarding Of Passengers On Public Transport And Visits To Educational Institutions Due To Being Classified As "Red Zone" 13:46
Poroshenko's Health Improves, He Discharged From Hospital - Press Service 17:47
Zelenskyy Promises To Dismiss Venediktova In Absence Of Results Of Her Work Until 2021 13:48
Blocking Of Russian Applications On Google And Apple Platforms Could Prevent Other Applications From Working – InAU Board Member Tulyev 17:39
Poland Ready To Join Crimean Platform 17:41
more news
Blocking Of Russian Applications On Google And Apple Platforms Could Prevent Other Applications From Working – InAU Board Member Tulyev 17:39
Poland Ready To Join Crimean Platform 17:41
Ukraine To Open Consulate General In Wroclaw In 2021 17:44
Poroshenko's Health Improves, He Discharged From Hospital - Press Service 17:47
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 210 To 11,308, Number Of Deaths Up 4 To 237 On October 11 17:55
more news
Stanytsia Luhanska Checkpoint Stops Passing People Through Contact Line On October 15-31 Due To Spread Of Coronavirus
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok