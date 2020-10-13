Foreign Ministry Against Possible Closure Of Borders During Second Wave Of Coronavirus

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba opposes a possible re-closure of borders during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

He announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Personally, if this issue appears on the agenda, I will oppose the introduction of a ban on entry to foreigners and against the idea of ​​urging Ukrainians to return home en masse," he said.

Kuleba added that the Foreign Ministry has already fulfilled its function of facilitating the return of Ukrainians home at the beginning of the pandemic.

"It was an unprecedented operation. A new reality has come. Everyone who wanted to return has already returned," he said.

The minister believes that at the first wave, society was ready for tough restrictions, but now it no longer has such a readiness.

“It is no longer possible to act in the same way as governments acted at the beginning of the pandemic. Then there were many incomprehensible and many questions. Now it is necessary to think about the consequences of the complete closure of countries for the economy,” he stressed.

According to him, international partners adhere to the same position.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the list of countries to which Ukrainian tourists can enter has expanded from the beginning of October by six to 58.

The European Union began to gradually open its borders on July 1, but they still remain closed for Ukraine.

