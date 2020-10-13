subscribe to newsletter
  List Of Countries Open For Ukrainian Tourists Expanded To 58 By 6 In October – Foreign Ministry
13 October 2020, Tuesday, 12:54 42
Politics 2020-10-14T00:45:09+03:00
Ukrainian news
List Of Countries Open For Ukrainian Tourists Expanded To 58 By 6 In October – Foreign Ministry

Даша Зубкова
countries, tourism, travelling, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19

The list of countries to which Ukrainian tourists can enter has expanded from the beginning of September by six to 58.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of October 13, there are 58 countries relatively open to Ukrainians. Since the last briefing on September 30, six countries have been added. These six countries are not very popular among Ukrainian tourists: Bahrain, Peru, Pakistan, Sao Tome and Principe, Uganda and the Central African Republic," he said.

Previously, Bulgaria, Albania, Montenegro, Serbia, North Macedonia, Slovenia, Belarus, the United Kingdom, and Ireland were opened for travel by Ukrainian citizens.

Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the Maldives, Korea, Cambodia, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Jordan are also open for Ukrainians.

Besides, Ukrainians can travel to Egypt, Tunisia, Seychelles, Comoros, Tanzania, Kenya, Ethiopia, Congo, Togo, Chad, Sudan, South Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, Zambia, Somalia, Nigeria, Ghana, Burkina Faso and Sierra Leone.

In addition, Ukrainian citizens are allowed to enter the United States, Mexico, Colombia, the Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Brazil, Puerto Rico and Ecuador.

The rules for visiting these countries are different: some are allowed visa-free entry, and some require a visa, some of them do not require special conditions, while others require testing for coronavirus or undergoing quarantine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Union has decided not to open borders for tourists from Ukraine yet.

Stanytsia Luhanska Checkpoint Stops Passing People Through Contact Line On October 15-31 Due To Spread Of Coronavirus
