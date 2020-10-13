subscribe to newsletter
28.05 28.45
32.95 33.56
˟
13 October 2020, Tuesday, 12:51 15
Economy 2020-10-14T00:45:09+03:00
Ukrainian news
GDP Down 5.8% In 8M - Economy Ministry

GDP Down 5.8% In 8M - Economy Ministry

Даша Зубкова
Economy Ministry, GDP, decline, gross domestic product, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, coronacrisis, Coronavirus crisis

The drop in gross domestic product (GDP) in the first eight months of 2020 amounted to 5.8%.

This is stated in the review of the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In January-July 2020, the drop, according to the ministry, was 6.2%.

Against the background of continued adaptation to activities under mild quarantine in August 2020, almost all types of economic activity showed a slowdown in the rate of decline, and some even increased (retail market segment and construction).

This led to a slowdown in the fall of the composite index of production of goods and services to 6.5% (following the results of the first seven months of 2020, the decline was 7.3%).

At the same time, low investment activity remains in the Ukrainian economy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture notes that the level of the shadow economy in January-March 2020 decreased by 1 percentage point to 31% compared to the same period in 2019 of the volume of official GDP.

Больше новостей о: Economy Ministry GDP decline gross domestic product Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 coronacrisis Coronavirus crisis

IMF Improves Forecast For 2020 GDP Decline In Ukra...
Ukraine's GDP Down 11.4% In Q2
Steel Production Up 7.3% To 1.6 Million Tons In Ju...
Economy Ministry Forecasts Acceleration Of Inflati...
Cabinet Extends Adaptive Quarantine Until 2021
Cabinet Bans Restaurants Work From 10 PM To 7 AM
News
Cabinet Bans Mass Events With Participation Of More Than 50 People In "Green Zone", More Than 30 In "Yellow", 20 In "Orange" 18:37
IMF Improves Forecast For 2020 GDP Decline In Ukraine From 8.2% To 7.2% 18:34
Poll Announced By Zelenskyy Will Not Have Questions About Special Status Of Donbas Or About Water To Crimea – Presidential Office 18:32
Cabinet Bans Holding Of Non-International Sports Events With Spectators 18:29
Stanytsia Luhanska Checkpoint Stops Passing People Through Contact Line On October 15-31 Due To Spread Of Coronavirus 18:28
more news
Sumy Limits Boarding Of Passengers On Public Transport And Visits To Educational Institutions Due To Being Classified As "Red Zone" 13:46
Poroshenko's Health Improves, He Discharged From Hospital - Press Service 17:47
Zelenskyy Promises To Dismiss Venediktova In Absence Of Results Of Her Work Until 2021 13:48
Blocking Of Russian Applications On Google And Apple Platforms Could Prevent Other Applications From Working – InAU Board Member Tulyev 17:39
Poland Ready To Join Crimean Platform 17:41
more news
Blocking Of Russian Applications On Google And Apple Platforms Could Prevent Other Applications From Working – InAU Board Member Tulyev 17:39
Poland Ready To Join Crimean Platform 17:41
Ukraine To Open Consulate General In Wroclaw In 2021 17:44
Poroshenko's Health Improves, He Discharged From Hospital - Press Service 17:47
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 210 To 11,308, Number Of Deaths Up 4 To 237 On October 11 17:55
more news
Stanytsia Luhanska Checkpoint Stops Passing People Through Contact Line On October 15-31 Due To Spread Of Coronavirus
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok