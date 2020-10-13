Number Of New Covid-19 After 3-Day Decline, Up 16.1% To 5,133 On October 12, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 2.4 Times To 107

Number Of New Covid-19 After 3-Day Decline, Up 16.1% To 5,133 On October 12, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 2.4

On October 12, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 5,133 over October 11 to 270,587, and the number of deaths rose by 107 over October 11 to 5,122; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 16.1%, and the number of new lethal cases increased 2.4 times.

The National Security and Defense Council has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of October 13, there were 270,587 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 5,122 lethal cases; besides, 116,562 people had recovered.

During the day, 5,133 new cases of the disease were recorded, 2,152 people recovered, 107 people died.

Therefore, on October 12, the indicator of newly-infected people was higher than the number of those, who recovered (5,133 vs 2,152).

As at the morning of October 13, the number of the active sick (less those, who have recovered and died) was 148,903, up 2% day over day.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (28,090), Kharkiv region (25,625), and Lviv region (23,129).

Besides, Odesa region has registered a total of 17,047 coronavirus infection cases, Chernivtsi region – 16,649; Ternopil region– 16,250 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 15,580, Rivne region – 14,868, Kyiv region – 11,525, Zakarpattia region – 11,042, Volyn region– 9,955, Dnipropetrovsk region – 9,272, Khmelnytskyi region– 9,230, Zhytomyr region – 8,661, and Vinnytsia region – 7,726 cases.

A total of 7,485 cases have been recorded in Sumy region, 5,961 cases – in Donetsk region, 5,849 cases - in Cherkasy region, 5,812 cases - in Chernihiv region, 5,762 cases – in Zaporizhia region, 4,906 cases – in Poltava region, 4,867 cases – in Mykolayiv region, 2,024 cases – in Kherson region, 1,917 cases – in Luhansk region, and 1,355 cases – in Kirovohrad region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 11, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 4,420 over October 10 to 265,454, and the number of deaths rose by 43 over October 10 to 5,015; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 7.3%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased 49.4%.

On October 10, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 4,768 over October 9 to 261,034, and the number of deaths rose by 85 over October 9 to 4,972.

