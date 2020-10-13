subscribe to newsletter
  320 Schools Closed For Quarantine, 110,000 Pupils On Self-Isolation - Shkarlet
13 October 2020, Tuesday, 12:47
320 Schools Closed For Quarantine, 110,000 Pupils On Self-Isolation - Shkarlet

Даша Зубкова
Acting Minister of Education and Science Serhii Shkarlet states that as of today 320 schools are closed for quarantine, 110,000 schoolchildren are on self-isolation.

He said this on the air of the Freedom of Speech program on ICTV TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Shkarlet noted that the Ministry of Education two weeks ago recommended schools hold holidays from October 19 to 30, however, after an increase in the number of cases of coronavirus on October 8 to a record-breaking 5,804 people, the Ministry revised its decision and now recommends schools to set holidays from October 15 to 30.

“Considering that today almost 110,000 children are on self-isolation, almost 4,700 school classes are on self-isolation, about 320 schools are on self-isolation, given that children are less sick, but they are potential carriers of this infection – there is such a decision (regarding school holidays), but it is not compulsory, it is advisory in nature," Shkarlet said.

The Ministry of Education also recommends all higher educational institutions switch to distance learning from October 15 to November 15.

Shkarlet noted that at the moment most of Ukrainian higher educational institutions, especially in cities with a population of one million, in regional centers, are already on distance learning.

He also added that the coronavirus in Ukraine is spreading unevenly, schools, higher educational institutions, as well as local government education authorities have autonomy and they have the right to determine themselves according to which scenario to work.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, October 12, the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies recommended schools start holidays, and vocational and higher educational institutions switch to distance learning from October 15.

