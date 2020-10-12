subscribe to newsletter
28 28.41
32.9 33.5
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 210 To 11,308, Number Of Deaths Up 4 To 237 On October 11
12 October 2020, Monday, 17:55 15
Events 2020-10-13T08:48:55+03:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 210 To 11,308, Number Of Deaths Up 4 To 237 On October

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 210 To 11,308, Number Of Deaths Up 4 To 237 On October 11

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv region, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, death from coronavirus

On October 11, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 210 over October 10 to 11,308, and the number of deaths increased by four to 237.

The Kyiv Regional State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with the information provided by the Kyiv Regional Laboratory Center, as at October 12, 10 a.m., a total of 11,308 Covid-19 cases were officially confirmed.

In particular, Covid-19 was detected in 965 children and 1,185 medical workers.

During the day, 210 new cases of coronavirus were recorded, including 22 children.

Of these, 5 people were hospitalized and are on inpatient treatment, the other 205 people are on outpatient treatment (under supervision).

In total, 6,695 people recovered, of which 549 are children aged from 1 month to 17 years.

During the reporting day, 96 people were discharged, including 9 children.

In total, during the period of the epidemic in Kyiv region, 237 patients with confirmed COVID-19 died.

During the day, 4 deaths were reported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 10, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 203 over October 9 to 11,098, and the number of deaths increased by 4 to 233.

On October 11, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 4,420 over October 10 to 265,454, and the number of deaths rose by 43 over October 10 to 5,015; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 7.3%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased 49.4%.

According to the report, as at the morning of October 12, there were 265,454 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 5,015 lethal cases; besides, 114,410 people had recovered.

During the day, 4,420 new cases of the disease were recorded, 903 people recovered, 43 people died.

Therefore, on October 11, the indicator of newly-infected people was higher than the number of those, who recovered (4,420 vs 903).

As at the morning of October 12, the number of the active sick (less those, who have recovered and died) was 146,029, up 2.4% day over day.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (27,693), Kharkiv region (25,186), and Lviv region (22,788).

Больше новостей о: Kyiv region Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 death from coronavirus

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Regi...
Poroshenko's Health Improves, He Discharged From H...
Number Of PCR-Tests Down 26.1% To 19,867, Number O...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City...
Blocking Of Russian Applications On Google And Apple Platforms Could Prevent Other Applications From Working – InAU Board Member Tulyev
Ukraine To Open Consulate General In Wroclaw In 2021
News
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 210 To 11,308, Number Of Deaths Up 4 To 237 On October 11 17:55
Poroshenko's Health Improves, He Discharged From Hospital - Press Service 17:47
Ukraine To Open Consulate General In Wroclaw In 2021 17:44
Poland Ready To Join Crimean Platform 17:41
Blocking Of Russian Applications On Google And Apple Platforms Could Prevent Other Applications From Working – InAU Board Member Tulyev 17:39
more news
Sumy Limits Boarding Of Passengers On Public Transport And Visits To Educational Institutions Due To Being Classified As "Red Zone" 13:46
Zelenskyy Promises To Dismiss Venediktova In Absence Of Results Of Her Work Until 2021 13:48
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 196 To 27,693 On October 11, Number Of Deaths Up 6 To 487 – Klitschko 13:56
Number Of PCR-Tests Down 26.1% To 19,867, Number Of ELISA Down 3.3 Times To 2,039 On October 11 – Health Ministry 13:59
NBU Cuts Foreign Currency Sale In Interbank Foreign Currency Market 6 Times To USD 8.7 Million October 5-9 13:53
more news
Sumy Limits Boarding Of Passengers On Public Transport And Visits To Educational Institutions Due To Being Classified As "Red Zone" 13:46
Zelenskyy Promises To Dismiss Venediktova In Absence Of Results Of Her Work Until 2021 13:48
NBU Cuts Foreign Currency Sale In Interbank Foreign Currency Market 6 Times To USD 8.7 Million October 5-9 13:53
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 196 To 27,693 On October 11, Number Of Deaths Up 6 To 487 – Klitschko 13:56
Number Of PCR-Tests Down 26.1% To 19,867, Number Of ELISA Down 3.3 Times To 2,039 On October 11 – Health Ministry 13:59
more news
Poland Ready To Join Crimean Platform
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok