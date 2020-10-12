Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 210 To 11,308, Number Of Deaths Up 4 To 237 On October 11

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 210 To 11,308, Number Of Deaths Up 4 To 237 On October

On October 11, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 210 over October 10 to 11,308, and the number of deaths increased by four to 237.

The Kyiv Regional State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with the information provided by the Kyiv Regional Laboratory Center, as at October 12, 10 a.m., a total of 11,308 Covid-19 cases were officially confirmed.

In particular, Covid-19 was detected in 965 children and 1,185 medical workers.

During the day, 210 new cases of coronavirus were recorded, including 22 children.

Of these, 5 people were hospitalized and are on inpatient treatment, the other 205 people are on outpatient treatment (under supervision).

In total, 6,695 people recovered, of which 549 are children aged from 1 month to 17 years.

During the reporting day, 96 people were discharged, including 9 children.

In total, during the period of the epidemic in Kyiv region, 237 patients with confirmed COVID-19 died.

During the day, 4 deaths were reported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 10, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 203 over October 9 to 11,098, and the number of deaths increased by 4 to 233.

On October 11, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 4,420 over October 10 to 265,454, and the number of deaths rose by 43 over October 10 to 5,015; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 7.3%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased 49.4%.

According to the report, as at the morning of October 12, there were 265,454 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 5,015 lethal cases; besides, 114,410 people had recovered.

During the day, 4,420 new cases of the disease were recorded, 903 people recovered, 43 people died.

Therefore, on October 11, the indicator of newly-infected people was higher than the number of those, who recovered (4,420 vs 903).

As at the morning of October 12, the number of the active sick (less those, who have recovered and died) was 146,029, up 2.4% day over day.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (27,693), Kharkiv region (25,186), and Lviv region (22,788).

