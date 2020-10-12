subscribe to newsletter
28 28.41
32.9 33.5
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Poroshenko's Health Improves, He Discharged From Hospital - Press Service
12 October 2020, Monday, 17:47 24
Events 2020-10-12T17:48:27+03:00
Ukrainian news
Poroshenko's Health Improves, He Discharged From Hospital - Press Service

Poroshenko's Health Improves, He Discharged From Hospital - Press Service

Даша Зубкова
Petro Poroshenko, hospital, health, former President, Coronavirus, COVID-19

The press service of the former President, Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction, Petro Poroshenko, reported that his health had improved and he was discharged from hospital.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on Poroshenko's Facebook page.

"We inform you that today Petro Poroshenko was discharged from the hospital, as his health has improved," reads the statement with reference to the press service of the former President.

It is noted that in recent days the press service has received hundreds of calls, letters and messages on social networks from supporters, friends and colleagues both from Ukraine and abroad.

"Thanks to everyone who expressed their sincere support to our leader Petro Poroshenko," the statement reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko fell ill with coronavirus on September 29, and was hospitalized on October 3.

Больше новостей о: Petro Poroshenko hospital health former President Coronavirus COVID-19

Blocking Of Russian Applications On Google And Apple Platforms Could Prevent Other Applications From Working – InAU Board Member Tulyev
Ukraine To Open Consulate General In Wroclaw In 2021
News
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 210 To 11,308, Number Of Deaths Up 4 To 237 On October 11 17:55
Poroshenko's Health Improves, He Discharged From Hospital - Press Service 17:47
Ukraine To Open Consulate General In Wroclaw In 2021 17:44
Poland Ready To Join Crimean Platform 17:41
Blocking Of Russian Applications On Google And Apple Platforms Could Prevent Other Applications From Working – InAU Board Member Tulyev 17:39
more news
Sumy Limits Boarding Of Passengers On Public Transport And Visits To Educational Institutions Due To Being Classified As "Red Zone" 13:46
Zelenskyy Promises To Dismiss Venediktova In Absence Of Results Of Her Work Until 2021 13:48
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 196 To 27,693 On October 11, Number Of Deaths Up 6 To 487 – Klitschko 13:56
Number Of PCR-Tests Down 26.1% To 19,867, Number Of ELISA Down 3.3 Times To 2,039 On October 11 – Health Ministry 13:59
NBU Cuts Foreign Currency Sale In Interbank Foreign Currency Market 6 Times To USD 8.7 Million October 5-9 13:53
more news
Sumy Limits Boarding Of Passengers On Public Transport And Visits To Educational Institutions Due To Being Classified As "Red Zone" 13:46
Zelenskyy Promises To Dismiss Venediktova In Absence Of Results Of Her Work Until 2021 13:48
NBU Cuts Foreign Currency Sale In Interbank Foreign Currency Market 6 Times To USD 8.7 Million October 5-9 13:53
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 196 To 27,693 On October 11, Number Of Deaths Up 6 To 487 – Klitschko 13:56
Number Of PCR-Tests Down 26.1% To 19,867, Number Of ELISA Down 3.3 Times To 2,039 On October 11 – Health Ministry 13:59
more news
Poland Ready To Join Crimean Platform
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok