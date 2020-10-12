Poroshenko's Health Improves, He Discharged From Hospital - Press Service

The press service of the former President, Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction, Petro Poroshenko, reported that his health had improved and he was discharged from hospital.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on Poroshenko's Facebook page.

"We inform you that today Petro Poroshenko was discharged from the hospital, as his health has improved," reads the statement with reference to the press service of the former President.

It is noted that in recent days the press service has received hundreds of calls, letters and messages on social networks from supporters, friends and colleagues both from Ukraine and abroad.

"Thanks to everyone who expressed their sincere support to our leader Petro Poroshenko," the statement reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko fell ill with coronavirus on September 29, and was hospitalized on October 3.

