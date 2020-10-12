Ukraine To Open Consulate General In Wroclaw In 2021

Ukraine has decided to open a consulate general in Wroclaw (Poland), and it expects it to begin operation in 2021.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this at a joint news briefing with President of Poland Andrzej Duda in Kyiv, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Ukraine wants to provide its citizens with proper consular care, particularly Ukrainian citizens in the Republic of Poland. Therefore, I have decided to open a new consulate general in Wroclaw. I expect it to begin operation in the New Year,” he said.

The Ukrainian embassy in Poland, which is located in in Warsaw, has a consular department.

Ukraine also has consulates general in Lublin and Krakow.

It also has a consulate in the Polish city of Gdansk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, more than 1 million Ukrainians live and work in Poland.

