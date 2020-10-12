subscribe to newsletter
12 October 2020
Poland Ready To Join Crimean Platform

Poland is ready to join the Crimean Platform initiated by Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of Poland Andrzej Duda announced this in a joint statement that was signed during Duda’s visit to Kyiv, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Republic of Poland expresses its interest in cooperating with Ukraine within the framework of the international platform for ending the occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea," the statement said.

In the statement, Poland reaffirmed its support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, and both presidents called for an end to the illegal occupation of Crimea and the ongoing aggression in Donbas.

During a joint news briefing following the signing of the statement, Duda stressed that the sanctions on Russia must be resolutely maintained until the occupation ends.

In the statement itself, both Zelenskyy and Duda stressed the importance of the recognition of Ukraine as an Enhanced Opportunities Partner by NATO. They also reaffirmed their intention to work together to further deepen Ukraine's relations with the European Union based on the principles of association and deep economic integration.

Zelenskyy stated during the news briefing that full membership of the European Union was a strategic goal for Ukraine and expressed the hope that Poland's presidency of the EU Council in 2025 would facilitate achievement of this goal as much as possible.

In addition, according to the joint statement by the two presidents, citizens of all countries have the right to determine their future through democratic elections.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Property Fund reached agreement with the Polish company PGNiG (Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo S.A.) on non-disclosure of confidential information about assets being privatized during Duda’s visit to Ukraine.

