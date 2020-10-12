subscribe to newsletter
Blocking Of Russian Applications On Google And Apple Platforms Could Prevent Other Applications From Working – InAU Board Member Tulyev

If Russian mobile applications are blocked on the Google Play and App Store platforms, other applications on these platforms could also stop working.

Maksym Tulyev, a member of the board of the Internet Association of Ukraine (InAU), announced this to the Ukrainian News agency.

According to Tulyev, he is currently unable to predict which applications will stop working after Russian applications are blocked.

"I cannot say anything about this right now, but some applications may not work if Google and Apple respond and introduce censorship (blocking downloading of Russian mobile applications)," Tulyev said.

In addition, according to him, news markets and human rights companies’ applications could be subjected to bans subsequently if Russian mobile applications are nevertheless blocked.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine proposed blocking Russian mobile applications on the Google and Apple platforms on October 9.

Earlier, the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council’s Secretary Oleksii Danilov said that users of the Russian social network VKontakte would be registered by the police.

Blocking Of Russian Applications On Google And Apple Platforms Could Prevent Other Applications From Working – InAU Board Member Tulyev
Poland Ready To Join Crimean Platform
