Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 196 To 27,693 On October 11, Number Of Deaths Up 6 To 487 – Klitschko

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 196 To 27,693 On October 11, Number Of Deaths Up 6 To 48

On October 11, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 196 over October 10 to 27,693, and the number of deaths rose by six to 487.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, on October 11, the number of coronavirus-infected people included 109 women aged 20-84; five girls aged 11-16; 68 men aged 19-83; and 14 boys aged 1-17.

Besides, the overall number of newly-infected people included five medical workers.

On October 11, a total of 21 persons were hospitalized in the capital's hospitals, the rest are being treated at home under the supervision of doctors.

A total of 91 residents of the city of Kyiv recovered on October 11.

Since the start of the epidemic, the number has made 9,793.

The largest number of cases was registered in Obolonskyi district – 56, Dniprovskyi district – 36, and Darnytskyi district - 32.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 10, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 502 over October 9 to 27,497, and the number of deaths rose by 12 to 481.

On October 11, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 4,420 over October 10 to 265,454, and the number of deaths rose by 43 over October 10 to 5,015; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 7.3%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased 49.4%.

According to the report, as at the morning of October 12, there were 265,454 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 5,015 lethal cases; besides, 114,410 people had recovered.

During the day, 4,420 new cases of the disease were recorded, 903 people recovered, 43 people died.

Therefore, on October 11, the indicator of newly-infected people was higher than the number of those, who recovered (4,420 vs 903).

As at the morning of October 12, the number of the active sick (less those, who have recovered and died) was 146,029, up 2.4% day over day.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (27,693), Kharkiv region (25,186), and Lviv region (22,788).

