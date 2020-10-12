subscribe to newsletter
NBU Cuts Foreign Currency Sale In Interbank Foreign Currency Market 6 Times To USD 8.7 Million October 5-9

In the period of October 5-9, the National Bank of Ukraine cut the sale of foreign currency in the interbank foreign currency market 5.9 times to USD 8.7 million.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The NBU sold USD 8.2 million at a uniform rate and USD 0.5 million using the Matching mechanism.

Since the start of the year, the central bank has acquired USD 4,030.9 million and sold USD 2,578.5 million.

Besides, since the start of the year, the NBU has acquired USD 478.5 million and sold 734.5 million using the Matching mechanism.

Since the start of the year, the National Bank has acquired a total of USD 4,509.4 million and sold USD 3,583.1 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the NBU acquired USD 3,173.78 million and sold USD 1,801.82 million.

In 2019, the NBU acquired USD 8,462.6 million and sold USD 529.23 million.

