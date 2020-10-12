subscribe to newsletter
  Zelenskyy Promises To Dismiss Venediktova In Absence Of Results Of Her Work Until 2021
Zelenskyy Promises To Dismiss Venediktova In Absence Of Results Of Her Work Until 2021

Даша Зубкова
President, Prosecutor General, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Iryna Venediktova

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy states that in the absence of the results of the work of the Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova by the end of this year, she will be dismissed.

He announced this on the air of the British program HardTalk on the BBC News TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The presenter asked if Ruslan Riaboshapka's dismissal from the post of Prosecutor General was connected with Zelenskyy's unwillingness to fight corruption and prosecute oligarchs.

"I just said right away... if in six months you do not show a real result, whoever you are... They did not jail anyone. They could not jail all the corrupt officials, I understand, half a year is very little term. But there must be steps. We must to answer to the society, to whom we promised that there will be putting in jail. We promised it," the President replied.

He added that he has the same requirements for the new Prosecutor General.

"If the current Prosecutor General... by the end of the year does not show her result, I will give her the same answer," he stressed.

Zelenskyy was also asked about the reasons for the persecution of former President Petro Poroshenko and the lack of investigations against other oligarchs.

"I do not influence law enforcement agencies... All oligarchs must live according to the law. Poroshenko is one of these oligarchs. I do not influence the life of Mr. Poroshenko, thank God. In principle, I am not interested in what happens to him every day. I believe that everyone are equal before the law. This is how it should be. And criminal cases against certain high-ranking officials, criminal cases against businessmen who, probably, stole money, should be brought to justice," he replied.

During the interview, Zelenskyy also stated that if he fails to end the war as he promised, then it is necessary that another person who can do it becomes the President.

At the same time, he assured that he believes in the possibility of reaching a peace agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin to return the occupied territories to Ukraine, including Crimea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy paid an official visit to the United Kingdom on October 7-8.

ok