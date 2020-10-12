Sumy Limits Boarding Of Passengers On Public Transport And Visits To Educational Institutions Due To Being Classified As "Red Zone"

Sumy Limits Boarding Of Passengers On Public Transport And Visits To Educational Institutions Due To Being Cla

Sumy limited the boarding of passengers on public transport and visits to educational institutions because the city was classified as a "red zone" of epidemic danger.

The press service of the Sumy City Council has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that more stringent prohibitions provided for by the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers are added to the restrictions that were in effect in the "orange zone".

"So, in the city, there are limited: boarding of passengers on transport of suburban, intercity, intraregional and interregional communication from October 13; visits to educational institutions by recipients of education (preschool educational institutions work on duty mode), visits to institutions providing social and rehabilitation services to families, persons in difficult life circumstances (temporary, daytime stay), except for those who provide emergency social services, registration centers for homeless people, mobile teams of social and psychological assistance, social patrolling," the statement reads.

At the same time, it is indicated that the introduction of a ban on the reception of visitors by business entities operating in the spheres of culture, cinemas, catering establishments, shopping and entertainment centers, other entertainment establishments, gyms, fitness centers, shopping and consumer services for the population, from the decision the executive committee of October 11 was withdrawn.

This ban will be considered at the next extraordinary meeting, which, according to the mayor, will take place on Monday, October 12.

It is noted that representatives of small and medium-sized businesses in Sumy appealed to the city authorities with a proposal to find a compromise in the application of quarantine strengthening.

They ask to give them the opportunity to work in compliance with strict sanitary standards.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the results of the meeting of the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies, Kyiv was transferred from the "yellow zone" of epidemic danger to the "orange" one, Sumy - from "orange" to "red", also Kaniv (Cherkasy region) remained in the "red zone".

