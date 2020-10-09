Banks Will Not Work On October 14 Holiday

Banks will be closed on Wednesday, October 14.

This is evidenced by the data of the NBU schedule for the establishment of working days and days off for 2020, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, on Wednesday, October 14, the banking system will not work.

According to the calendar, banks until the end of this year will also have a day off on Friday, December 25.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, on October 14, 2014, by the decree of the President of Ukraine, the Day of the Defender of Ukraine was established.

At the same time, the decree of 2009 was canceled, according to which the Day of the Defender of the Fatherland was celebrated on February 23.

On March 5, 2015, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine announced October 14 as a day off.

In 2017, the President of Ukraine signed a law on the appointment of a day off in Ukraine on December 25 and cancellation of the day off on May 2.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources