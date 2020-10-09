Number Of Kyiv City Schools Shut Down For Quarantine Up 1 To 5, Number Of Classes On Remote Learning Up 92 To 501

Number Of Kyiv City Schools Shut Down For Quarantine Up 1 To 5, Number Of Classes On Remote Learning Up 92 To

On October 8, the number of Kyiv-based schools shut down for quarantine rose by one to five, and the number of classes on remote learning rose by 92 over October 7 to 501.

This follows from a replay of the Education and Science Department of the Kyiv City State Administration to the respective request from the Ukrainian News Agency.

Besides, a total of 454 schoolchildren and 349 teachers are sick with Covid-19.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as at October 7, the number of the shut down schools in Kyiv had risen by one to four.

On October 8, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 5,804 over October 7 to 250,538, and the number of deaths rose by 89 over October 7 to 4,779; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 7.5%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased 4.3%.

According to the report, as at the morning of October 8, there were 250,538 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 4,779 lethal cases; besides, 110,650 people had recovered.

During the day, 5,804 new cases of the disease were recorded, 2,417 people recovered, 89 people died.

Therefore, on October 8, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (5,804 vs 2,417).

As at the morning of October 9, the number of the active sick (less those, who have recovered and died) was 135,109, up 2.5% day over day.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (26,463), Kharkiv region (23,342), and Lviv region (22,172).

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources