  • Klitschko Asks Shmyhal And Stepanov To Provide Bed Fund And Specialists For Treatment Of Patients With Coronavirus In State Medical Institutions Of Kyiv
The Mayor of Kyiv, Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko asks Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov to provide beds and specialists for the treatment of patients with coronavirus in public medical institutions.

Klitschko announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I appeal to the Prime Minister and the Minister of Health to fulfill the declared promises and provide beds and specialists for the treatment of patients with coronavirus in state medical institutions located in Kyiv. We are talking about the institutions of the National Academy of Medical Sciences, the Ministry of Health and departmental medical institutions. These institutions, I emphasize, are in the capital and cannot stand aside and not provide the people of Kyiv with the necessary assistance," the mayor of the capital noted.

Klitschko added that the Kyiv authorities were gradually increasing the number of beds for admitting patients who require hospitalization.

“The city has done everything possible so that all patients with coronavirus could receive medical care. We are proactive and gradually increased the number of beds for admitting patients who require hospitalization. Today, it is more than 2,500 beds in 20 medical institutions in the capital. The occupancy of these places is already over 70%," he said.

Klitschko noted that now the number of patients requiring hospitalization is increasing.

So, at the moment, 1,675 patients with coronavirus are being treated in hospitals of the capital's medical institutions, of which 36 are children.

At the same time, 338 patients are in grave condition, 527 are receiving oxygen support, 46 are connected to artificial lung ventilation devices.

Another 140 patients are in hospitals with suspected coronavirus.

574 patients are treated for pneumonia in the capital's medical institutions.

Klitschko stressed that with such a dynamics in the incidence of places in communal medical institutions, very soon it will not be enough.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 8, the number of cases of coronavirus infection COVID-19 in Kyiv, compared to the previous day, increased by a record 567 people to 26,463, the deaths - by 10 to 463.

The number of people hospitalized in Kyiv due to coronavirus increased by 78 people to 1,675, bed occupancy exceeded 70%.

