Health Ministry Not Concealing Statistics On Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People – Stepanov

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, states that the Health Ministry does not conceal the statistics on the number of coronavirus-infected people.

The minister has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that the information announced on the air of the Pravo na Vladu TV show said that the Health Ministry was concealing the truth.

He called that lies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Stepanov states that the hosts of the said TV show did not invite representatives of the Health Ministry and provided false information.

On October 8, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 5,804 over October 7 to 250,538, and the number of deaths rose by 89 over October 7 to 4,779; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 7.5%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased 4.3%.

According to the report, as at the morning of October 8, there were 250,538 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 4,779 lethal cases; besides, 110,650 people had recovered.

During the day, 5,804 new cases of the disease were recorded, 2,417 people recovered, 89 people died.

Therefore, on October 8, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (5,804 vs 2,417).

As at the morning of October 9, the number of the active sick (less those, who have recovered and died) was 135,109, up 2.5% day over day.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (26,463), Kharkiv region (23,342), and Lviv region (22,172).

