SSU Initiates Blocking Of Russian Applications On Google And Apple Electronic Platforms

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has initiated the blocking of Russian applications on the Google and Apple electronic platforms.

The press service of the Security Service of Ukraine announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Security Service of Ukraine has appealed to the foreign companies Google LLC and Apple Inc. regarding the distribution of mobile applications on their Play Market and App Store services, including Russian social networks developed by legal entities on which economic and other restrictive sanctions have been imposed," the statement said.

At the same time, the Security Service of Ukraine asked the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to also inform foreign partners working on the territory of the country to comply with the requirements of the active legislation.

