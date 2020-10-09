subscribe to newsletter
28.05 28.45
32.9 33.5
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • SSU Initiates Blocking Of Russian Applications On Google And Apple Electronic Platforms
09 October 2020, Friday, 17:08 5
Politics 2020-10-09T17:09:34+03:00
Ukrainian news
SSU Initiates Blocking Of Russian Applications On Google And Apple Electronic Platforms

SSU Initiates Blocking Of Russian Applications On Google And Apple Electronic Platforms

Даша Зубкова
Russia, sbu, Security Service of Ukraine, Apple, Google, SSU, Russian applications, application, app

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has initiated the blocking of Russian applications on the Google and Apple electronic platforms.

The press service of the Security Service of Ukraine announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Security Service of Ukraine has appealed to the foreign companies Google LLC and Apple Inc. regarding the distribution of mobile applications on their Play Market and App Store services, including Russian social networks developed by legal entities on which economic and other restrictive sanctions have been imposed," the statement said.

At the same time, the Security Service of Ukraine asked the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to also inform foreign partners working on the territory of the country to comply with the requirements of the active legislation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council’s Secretary Oleksii Danylov recently said that users of the Russian social network VKontakte would be registered by the police.

Больше новостей о: Russia sbu Security Service of Ukraine Apple Google SSU Russian applications application app

Health Ministry Not Concealing Statistics On Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People – Stepanov
SSU Initiates Blocking Of Russian Applications On Google And Apple Electronic Platforms
News
Banks Will Not Work On October 14 Holiday 17:41
Number Of Kyiv City Schools Shut Down For Quarantine Up 1 To 5, Number Of Classes On Remote Learning Up 92 To 501 17:38
Klitschko Asks Shmyhal And Stepanov To Provide Bed Fund And Specialists For Treatment Of Patients With Coronavirus In State Medical Institutions Of Kyiv 17:33
Health Ministry Not Concealing Statistics On Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People – Stepanov 17:14
Yanukovych Contacted Right Sector Ex-Head Yarosh Via SBU Ex-Head Yakymenko To Ask Him Not To Storm Mezhyhiria – Ex-MP Dobkin 17:11
more news
Zelenskyy's Website Removes His Invitation To British Prince William To Visit Ukraine 13:41
WizzAir To Resume Flights From 3 Cities, Ryanair From 4 Cities To Lviv During Winter Navigation 18:19
Ukraine And Britain Sign Agreement On Free Trade, Political Cooperation, And Strategic Partnership 18:00
UIA Cancels All Flights To Yerevan Until November Due To Aggravation Of Armenian-Azerbaijani Conflict 18:22
Treatment Per Coronavirus-Infected Person In Grave State Costs From UAH 45,000 – Stepanov 18:15
more news
Zelenskyy's Website Removes His Invitation To British Prince William To Visit Ukraine 13:41
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 7.5% To 5,804 On October 8, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 4.3% To 89 13:40
Number Of PCR-Tests Down 4.8% To 32,658, Number Of ELISA Up 3.1% To 23,747 On October 8 – Health Ministry 13:43
Soloist Of Boombox Band Khlyvniuk Fell Ill With Coronavirus 13:52
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 567 To 26,463 On October 8, Number Of Deaths Up 11 To 453 – Klitschko 13:54
more news
Klitschko Asks Shmyhal And Stepanov To Provide Bed Fund And Specialists For Treatment Of Patients With Coronavirus In State Medical Institutions Of Kyiv
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok