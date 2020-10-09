Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 567 To 26,463 On October 8, Number Of Deaths Up 11 To 453 – Klitschko

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 567 To 26,463 On October 8, Number Of Deaths Up 11 To 45

On October 8, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 567 over October 7 to 26,463, and the number of deaths rose by 11 to 453.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, on October 8, the number of coronavirus-infected people included 330 women aged 18-95; 11 girls aged from 6-17; 202 men aged 19-83; and 24 boys aged 1-17.

Besides, the overall number of newly-infected people included 29 medical workers.

On October 8, a total of 78 persons were hospitalized in the capital's hospitals, the rest are being treated at home under the supervision of doctors.

A total of 295 residents of the city of Kyiv recovered on October 8.

Since the start of the epidemic, the number has made 9,411.

The largest number of cases was registered in Desnianskyi district – 117, Obolonskyi district – 83, Dniprovskyi district 71.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 7, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 422 over October 6 to 25,896, and the number of deaths rose by 11 to 453.

On October 8, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 5,804 over October 7 to 250,538, and the number of deaths rose by 89 over October 7 to 4,779; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 7.5%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased 4.3%.

According to the report, as at the morning of October 8, there were 250,538 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 4,779 lethal cases; besides, 110,650 people had recovered.

During the day, 5,804 new cases of the disease were recorded, 2,417 people recovered, 89 people died.

Therefore, on October 8, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (5,804 vs 2,417).

As at the morning of October 9, the number of the active sick (less those, who have recovered and died) was 135,109, up 2.5% day over day.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (26,463), Kharkiv region (23,342), and Lviv region (22,172).

