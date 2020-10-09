Number Of PCR-Tests Down 4.8% To 32,658, Number Of ELISA Up 3.1% To 23,747 On October 8 – Health Ministry

On October 8, a total of 32,658 polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) were conducted, down 4.8% over October 7; and the number of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) increased by 3.1% over October 7 to 23,747.

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since the start of the year, a total of 2,522,360 polymerase chain reaction tests have been conducted.

As at the morning of October 9, the virology laboratory of the Public Health Center under the Health Ministry of Ukraine had received a total of 6,161 reports on suspicion of the Covid-19.

Since the start of the year, the number of such reports has made 318,998.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 7, a total of 34,295 polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) were conducted, up 5.9% over October 6; and the number of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) decreased by 14.1% over October 6 to 23,036.

On October 8, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 5,804 over October 7 to 250,538, and the number of deaths rose by 89 over October 7 to 4,779; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 7.5%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased 4.3%.

According to the report, as at the morning of October 8, there were 250,538 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 4,779 lethal cases; besides, 110,650 people had recovered.

During the day, 5,804 new cases of the disease were recorded, 2,417 people recovered, 89 people died.

Therefore, on October 8, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (5,804 vs 2,417).

As at the morning of October 9, the number of the active sick (less those, who have recovered and died) was 135,109, up 2.5% day over day.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (26,463), Kharkiv region (23,342), and Lviv region (22,172).

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources