Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 7.5% To 5,804 On October 8, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 4.3% To 89

On October 8, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 5,804 over October 7 to 250,538, and the number of deaths rose by 89 over October 7 to 4,779; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 7.5%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased 4.3%.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of October 8, there were 250,538 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 4,779 lethal cases; besides, 110,650 people had recovered.

During the day, 5,804 new cases of the disease were recorded, 2,417 people recovered, 89 people died.

Therefore, on October 8, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (5,804 vs 2,417).

As at the morning of October 9, the number of the active sick (less those, who have recovered and died) was 135,109, up 2.5% day over day.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (26,463), Kharkiv region (23,342), and Lviv region (22,172).

Besides, Odesa region has registered a total of 16,107 coronavirus infection cases, Chernivtsi region – 15,939; Ternopil region– 15,284 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 14,835, Rivne region – 13,981, Zakarpattia region – 10,629, Volyn region – 9,373, Dnipropetrovsk region– 8,301, Khmelnytskyi region – 8,062, Zhytomyr region– 7,718, and Vinnytsia region – 7,331 cases.

A total of 6,404 cases have been recorded in Sumy region, 5,372 cases – in Donetsk region, 5,349 cases - in Cherkasy region, 5,212 cases - in Chernihiv region, 5,172 cases – in Zaporizhia region, 4,293 cases – in Mykolayiv region, 3,921 cases – in Poltava region, 1,714 cases – in Kherson region, 1,613 cases – in Luhansk region, and 1,262 cases – in Kirovohrad region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 7, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 5,397 over October 6 to 244,734, and the number of deaths rose by 93 over October 6 to 4,690; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 13.6%, and the number of new lethal cases increased 20.8%.

On October 6, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 4,753 over October 5 to 239,337, and the number of deaths rose by 77 over October 5 to 4,597; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 9.3%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased 14.4%.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources